JOUAV to Showcase Cutting-Edge VTOL UAVs and LiDAR Technology at InterGEO 2023
Explore the latest industrial drones and advanced LiDAR productsCHENGDU, CHINA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JOUAV, a global leader in industrial drone manufacturing renowned for its VTOL UAS, is excited to announce its participation in InterGEO 2023. InterGEO, the annual conference and trade show for geodesy, geoinformation, and land management, is set to take place in Berlin, Germany, from October 10th to October 12th. JOUAV will be exhibiting its latest products at Booth A3.035 in Hall 3.
Here's what you can expect to see at JOUAV's booth:
1.CW-15 VTOL UAV: Known for its agility and versatility, the CW-15 offers a flight duration of up to 180 hours, a cruise speed of 61 km/h, and a 50 km flight range. With a 3 kg payload capacity and an open-source SDK, it can be customized for various mapping missions.
2.CW-25E VTOL UAV: Ideal for large area mapping, the CW-25E offers 240 minutes of flight time, a cruise speed of 72 km/h, and a 6 kg payload capacity. It can take off and land from moving ships and vehicles.
3.LiDAR SENSING TECHNOLOGY: JOUAV introduces three long-range LiDAR sensors - JoLiDAR-LR22S, JoLiDAR-1000, and JoLiDAR-1500. These sensors combine LiDAR and ortho-cameras for simultaneous point cloud and orthoimage capture, with scanning ranges of up to 1,845 meters.
4.JOUAV VTOL Hangar: The first VTOL UAV hangar system in the market, offering fully autonomous charging, flying, and data acquisition. Features include a flight time of up to 100 minutes, a flight distance of over 30 km, and rapid 80% charging in 40 minutes. AI intelligent analysis and BI data visualization are integrated for improved operational efficiency.
About JOUAV:
JOUAV is the world's leading UAS developer and manufacturer, providing innovative solutions for various industries, including power and energy, infrastructure, law enforcement, and construction. With a focus on quality, reliability, and performance, JOUAV has become a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. Learn more at https://www.jouav.com/.
Bo Dai
CHENGDU JOUAV FUSION TECH CO. LTD
+86 28 84191660
daibo@jouav.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube