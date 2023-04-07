JOUAV Opens $50 Million New Drone Factory and Launches Autonomous VTOL Drone Dock

CHENGDU, CHINA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JOUAV, one of the top manufacturers and solution providers of VTOL drones, has announced the inauguration of its new factory, JOUAV Tech Park. The 50-acre facility has a total investment of over $50 million, 54,000 square meters of production space, and an estimated capacity of 3,700 standard models.
The new facility is equipped with advanced equipment to ensure efficient production and processing of various UAV mechanical structures and tooling, and electrical components to meet the growing demand for industrial UAV production capacity and enhanced product quality.
During the inauguration ceremony, JOUAV also launched its latest product, the JOS-C2000 autonomous VTOL drone hangar system. The system is designed to provide an all-in-one solution for a range of applications including power line inspection, traffic monitoring, dam inspection, mining operation, oil and gas pipeline inspection, border patrol, and smart city.
The JOS-C2000 hangar features a modular design, making it highly customizable, and boasts a dual industrial air conditioning and auxiliary heating system to maintain optimal temperature and humidity for UAVs. It also has a UPS power supply cabinet to support two sorties of drone operation in case of external power failure, and a firefighting dual control system that can automatically sense temperature and release extinguishing agents, ensuring the safety of the equipment. The hangar is also equipped with a scissor lift platform, double airspeed tube self-test, and a rotating landing platform to guarantee VTOL drone flying against the wind.
In addition to the hangar, the JOS-C2000 system comes with the CW-15X VTOL drone, which boasts impressive parameters, including a fuselage length of 1.9m, wingspan of 2.59m, control distance of more than 30km, maximum cruising speed of 72km/h, and maximum flight time with load of 100 minutes. The drone is equipped with an intelligent binocular system and millimeter wave radar system that guarantee the safety of UAV flight, and it also offers wider coverage area through ground relay network.
To manage the JOS-C2000 system and its drones, JOUAV has developed the JoCloud cloud management platform, which offers 3D route planning, route task management, simultaneous control of multiple drones, map information labeling and sharing, full dynamic video application, and AI recognition algorithms. The system also generates a detailed electronic flight report after each UAV flight.
“We’re excited to launch the JOS-C2000 autonomous VTOL drone hangar system and the JoCloud cloud management platform, which will provide our customers with a comprehensive solution for their UAV needs,” said Ren Bin, CEO of JOUAV. “Our new factory, JOUAV Tech Park, is equipped with advanced technology to ensure efficient production and high-quality products, and we look forward to continuing to innovate in the industrial drone space.”
About JOUAV:
JOUAV is the world's leading UAS developer and manufacturer, providing innovative solutions for various industries, including power and energy, infrastructure, law enforcement, and construction. With a focus on quality, reliability, and performance, JOUAV has become a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.
For more information about JOUAV and its products, please visit their website at https://www.jouav.com
Media contact:
Bo Dai
Email: daibo@jouav.com
Tel: +86-028-84191660
