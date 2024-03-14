People Rise, LLC, Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
People Rise, LLC proudly announces that the WBEC Greater DMV has certified it as a national Women’s Business Enterprise.
WBENC Certification catapults us into a community of like-minded women. This certification isn't just a recognition; it's a gateway to a level playing field.”SEVERNA PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Severna Park, Maryland—March 11, 2024—People Rise, LLC, a business specializing in strategic human resources (HR) advisory and executive leadership coaching, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the WBEC Greater DMV, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.
— Susan S. Mahaffee
"As a woman who had the courage to start People Rise entirely on my own, WBENC Certification catapults us into a community of like-minded women. It provides us with opportunities to be considered alongside other well-known companies that we wouldn't ordinarily have a chance to compete with. This certification isn't just a recognition; it's a gateway to a level playing field, empowering us to showcase our strengths and contributions in the business world."
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC Greater DMV is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women and that it has the appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.
WBENC Certification, combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network, provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.
To learn more about People Rise, LLC, please visit https://www.peoplerisellc.com/.
About People Rise, LLC:
People Rise, founded in 2022, specializes in elevating small to mid-size, family-owned, and entrepreneur-led businesses through strategic people advisory and executive coaching, promoting sustainable growth and impactful legacies. Our Rise Approach, emphasizing simplicity, repeatability, embedded partnership, ethics, and expertise, guides clients through organizational assessments, bespoke projects, and tailored solutions. From executive coaching to retained searches and training, we offer comprehensive support. Contact us at www.peoplerisellc.com or info@peoplerisellc.com for expert guidance in navigating workplace challenges and driving business success with People Rise.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.
Kristi Corona
People Rise LLC
+1 202-964-0236
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube