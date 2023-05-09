Former HR Executive Turned Entrepreneur, Susan Mahaffee,Joins NSBA Leadership Council to Advance Small Business Advocacy
Mahaffee joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country to promote the interests of small businesses.
As a prior human resources executive turned small, women-owned business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation.”SEVERNA PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Szerenyi Mahaffee of People Rise LLC and Severna Park was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. She will serve on the Health and Human Resources Committee (HHR). NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Mahaffee, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a prior human resources executive turned small, women-owned business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Mahaffee. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress. My previous experience will serve me well as I aim to influence issues from immigration to minimum wage, and the Family Medical Leave Act, among others.”
Susan is a Human Resources Leader and former Chief People Officer who brings expert advice from vast experience spanning both public and private multinational companies and family-owned businesses. She has served in various positions in established organizations such as Mars Incorporated, Waste Management, Office Depot, and AECOM at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). This experience is underscored by numerous professional certifications from the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), National Diversity Council, Wharton Executive Education, and PROSCI as a Certified Change Practitioner. She holds an MBA in Global Business Leadership from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. She regularly speaks on various topics, including her passion: women who aspire to leadership roles.
Susan joined the NSBA Leadership Council to support tackling many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Susan as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Please visit www.peoplerisellc.com to learn more about Susan and People Rise LLC.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
Established in 2022, People Rise LLC recognizes that business challenges in the people space are some of the most intimidating issues you can face. They’ve faced almost every problem before and have successfully guided companies through them. Through proven advice, experience, and understanding, they will empower your people to rise in any situation.
