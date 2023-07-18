ANNE ARUNDEL SOCIETY FOR HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT (ASHRM) TO JOIN DUAL MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM
ASHRM was established in 2002.
The Anne Arundel Society for HR Management announces an alliance with the Society for HR Management in the strategic initiative known as Dual Membership.SEVERNA PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a go-live date of August 14, 2023, Anne Arundel Society for Human Resource Management (ASHRM) is excited to announce an alliance with the national Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) in the strategic initiative known as Dual Membership. As an award-winning local chapter of SHRM with a rich tradition of being the local go-to group for all things HR, Dual Membership will offer further opportunities to connect, collaborate, learn, and grow.
Becoming a 100% chapter, ASHRM will have access to nationally recognized speakers. It will allow members to maximize their access to the SHRM Competency Model to facilitate the advancement of career paths or further knowledge as a student or business professional. Alignment with National SHRM lends credibility and strength in numbers increasing the effectiveness when representing HR professionals with grassroots efforts at the legislative level.
ASHRM empowers members by providing personal and professional development, invaluable networking opportunities, the exchange of diverse knowledge and experience, state and federal legal updates, best practice sharing, and opportunities to attend its annual day-long conference. Programs are offered monthly with virtual and in-person formats to enable members flexibility and the opportunity to engage with other professionals on a routine basis.
After August 14, 2023, membership in ASHRM will require membership in National SHRM, i.e., Dual Membership. Find Dual Membership FAQs answered here. The link to join as a Dual Member will be available on August 14, 2023, at https://annearundelshrm.com/join. Elevate your “All Things HR” knowledge, and we’ll meet you on the other side of Dual Membership!
Founded in 2002, ASHRM (Anne Arundel Society for Human Resource Management) is a volunteer group of Human Resources (HR) Professionals and partners who provide services to businesses, the community, and individuals who live and work in and around Anne Arundel County, Maryland. An affiliate chapter of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), member chapter of the Maryland SHRM State Council, and 2018 Excel Silver award recipient. Dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusion, and equity within our membership and within the companies our members serve, ASHRM’s goal is to promote professional development through education, information, community service, and sharing of best practices. Learn more at https://annearundelshrm.com/
