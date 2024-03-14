REROUTE AMERICAS NAMED AN OFFICIAL SUSTAINABILITY PARTNER OF THE ORLANDO MAGIC

This partnership will help provide all visitors of the Kia Center more sustainable products for their food and beverage experience. We're also teaming with ReRoute on community cleanup projects.” — Orlando Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Magic announce its official partnership with ReRoute Americas, making ReRoute “An Official Sustainability Partner of the Orlando Magic.”

As part of the partnership, ReRoute will be prominently displayed throughout Kia Center. While helping to expand the ReRoute brand, the partnership also includes a committed day each year for a neighborhood cleanup in the Paramore neighborhood with the Magic and ReRoute. The Paramore neighborhood is home to ReRoute’s Orlando operations.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to partner with a local brand like ReRoute Americas,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “This partnership helps us, along with the City of Orlando and Levy Restaurants, provide all visitors of the Kia Center more sustainable products for their food and beverage experience. Beyond the Kia Center, we’re teaming with ReRoute on community cleanup projects and are excited to make an ongoing difference in Central Florida.”

“To have one of the top National Basketball Association teams partner with a small but growing company like ours, shows the Magic’s commitment to the community and their desire to lead towards a more sustainable planet,” said ReRoute Americas CEO Patrick Bishop.

Featuring more than 300 environmentally friendly products, including high-end alternatives for restaurateurs, resorts and stadiums, ReRoute Americas is the leading supplier of cutting-edge, eco-friendly products in the United States. For further information, visit www.ReRouteAmericas.com

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $29 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 34 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.