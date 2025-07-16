The Orlando Magic Announce a Juicy Partnership with Locally-Grown Uncle Matt’s Organic

Orlando Magic, STUFF the Magic Mascot and Uncle Matt's Organic announce partnership Magic and Uncle Matt's Organic celebrate partnership announcement

The locally grown organic juice company will become the Official Organic Juice Partner of the Orlando Magic

We can’t wait to connect Uncle Matt’s with our local community and give our fans a taste of what it’s all about.” — Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Magic announced today a multiyear partnership with Uncle Matt’s Organic, America’s leading better-for-you organic juice company. The partnership brings the organic juice company with a passion for healthy living to Magic fans, making them the Official Organic Juice Partner of the Orlando Magic.

"The Magic are thrilled to team up with Uncle Matt’s Organic and share in their commitment to healthy living,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. "As two companies that believe in the importance of health and wellness, this creates a perfect partnership. We can’t wait to connect Uncle Matt’s with our local community and give our fans a taste of what it’s all about.”

Uncle Matt’s will be prominently featured inside the Magic’s home, Kia Center, both as the presenting partner of STUFF’s Magic Castle and with the organic juices being sold inside the arena. Additional in-arena brand integrations include signage on the basket stanchions and LEDs during all Magic home games, along with concourse and Fan Fest activations. Other partnership elements include custom content production on social media campaigns across the Magic’s platforms and serving as the supporting partner for Magic youth basketball camps and clinics.

“As a lifelong Magic fan, this partnership is a dream come true,” said Uncle Matt’s Organic CEO & Founder Matt McLean. “Growing up in nearby Clermont, I can remember the first days of Scott Skiles, Terry Catledge, and drafting Nick Anderson. I loved rooting for Shaq and Penny, Tracy McGrady, Bo Outlaw, Dwight Howard and others. The Magic have always been the underdog, similar to Uncle Matt’s Organic. Their organization and ownership are first class. They have a mission beyond just basketball, a true philanthropic passion for the local community and the Orlando youth. When the opportunity arose to partner with the Magic, it was an easy decision. It’s an honor to be the Official Organic Juice of the Orlando Magic.”

Named after founder/CEO Matt McLean and in honor of his family, including 10 beloved nieces and nephews, Uncle Matt’s Organic started almost 25 years ago in Florida with a long family history of growing citrus in Florida. McLean’s goal was, and still is, to produce the highest quality juice, using only premium 100 percent, organically-grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

About Uncle Matt’s Organic®

Uncle Matt’s Organic® is America’s leading better-for-you organic juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt’s Organic® products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt’s Organic® products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt’s Organic® is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit UncleMatts.com. Sip and share the love on Facebook @unclematts and Instagram @unclemattsorganic. #LoveAtFirstSip

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning seven division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024, 2025) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $30 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 35 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic practice at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center. The Magic was also recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the “Best Places to Work” in sports in 2023 and 2024. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.