The Orlando Magic Team Up with Hard Rock Bet as Official Sportsbook

Magic and Hard Rock Bet announce partnership

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Magic today announced a new partnership with Hard Rock Bet, making it the Official Sportsbook of the Magic. As Florida’s only legal sportsbook, Hard Rock Bet and the Magic will together elevate gameday experiences with exclusive promotions and offers for basketball fans in Orlando and beyond.

The partnership will feature multiple touchpoints inside Kia Center, including a branded Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook destination space on the Terrace Level. Hard Rock Bet will also be featured prominently through digital signage across the building and permanent branding on both baskets during Magic home games.

“It’s an exciting day to announce our organization’s first ever sports betting partnership and help deliver the fan engagement we have seen other partnerships in this space accomplish across our industry,” said J.T. McWalters, senior vice president of global partnerships for the Orlando Magic. “Our strategy with Hard Rock Bet was to ensure we’re enhancing the fan experience no matter where you are – at the Kia Center, at home or anywhere else – and we believe this partnership will bring all of those strategies to life.”

The partnership will bring Hard Rock Bet players closer to the action through ‘money can’t buy experiences,’ exclusive content on the Magic’s social media platforms, and special theme night offers. Additionally, basketball fans throughout Florida can opt into the free-to-join Hard Rock Bet Magic Club in the Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook app for exclusive offers and rewards.

"This partnership is about delivering one-of-a-kind experiences that put Magic fans at the center of the action, both at Kia Center and wherever they’re engaging with their favorite team," said Nick Menas for Hard Rock Bet. "We’re thrilled to be tapping into the incredible buzz around this year’s team, and fans have already shown their enthusiasm by making the Magic one of the most-bet teams in our top-rated app this offseason."

About Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet is the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s sports betting platform. Operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Hard Rock Bet is Florida’s only legal sportsbook. With 4.9 stars in the App Store, Hard Rock Bet is the highest-rated real money sports betting app in United States. Hard Rock Bet is available for download via iOS and Android, and can also be played on desktop via HardRock.bet.

About the Orlando Magic

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning seven division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024, 2025) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $31 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 36 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with The Stadium Business Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic practice at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center. The Magic was also recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the “Best Places to Work” in sports in 2023 and 2024. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.



