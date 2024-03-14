The Living Urn’s Tree Nurseries are Well Stocked in Anticipation of High Demand this Spring
The company is currently growing thousands of trees to supply the spike in demand for The Living UrnGREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, America’s leading bio urn and planting system, is excited to announce that its Tennessee and Colorado tree nurseries are well stocked with thousands of premium trees and shrubs (over 70 species) in anticipation of high demand this coming spring season. This includes maples, oaks, willows, crape myrtles, lilacs, evergreens, and cherry trees, among many other options.
Mark Brewer, company President commented, “Families love the idea of growing a living tree memorial of a loved one and the demand for our patented Living Urn continues to grow exponentially year-over-year - we expect that the 2024 spring season will be the busiest yet. For this reason, we’ve committed to growing more trees and having our tree nurseries stocked at high levels so we can continue to ensure that all trees are shipped on-time and when families are ready to plant their memorial tree of a loved one.”
Brewer continues, “The Living Urn is unique because it has been designed to use actual trees, not seeds or tiny saplings. Because of this and the overall design of this proprietary bio urn and planting system, it helps ensure that families have success in growing a living memory of a loved one or pet. This patented system was introduced over seven years ago and has been proven in tens of thousands of memorial plantings in the U.S. and worldwide.”
The Living Urn’s bio urn and planting system ships upon ordering and a healthy two-to-four foot tree or shrub of choice will ship on-demand and directly from one of The Living Urn’s tree nurseries when a family is ready to plant. Click here to learn more and see the tree and shrub options offered with The Living Urn in your area.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.
Steve Hensley
Biolife, LLC
+1 800-495-7022
email us here