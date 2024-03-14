Award-winning, Vietnamese/American Co-Production 'A Fragile Flower' To Launch Theatrically in the U.S. on March 29
Our talented, female-led team is delighted to share 'A Fragile Flower' with film audiences around the United States during Women’s History Month.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Women’s History Month, internationally acclaimed, female-led, Vietnamese/American co-production, A Fragile Flower (Đoá Hoa Mong Manh), will be released nationwide in more than 60 theatres on March 29, 2024, the announcement was made today by the film’s executive producer Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thảo Nguyen.
— Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen
The film will premiere in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, New Jersey/Pennsylvania, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington State in Regal, AMC and Cinemark Theatres. A full list of cities/theatres is available here: https://www.facebook.com/AFragileFlowerOfficial/posts/pfbid0DoqmsrqmbDUJPtEwf2nG5DSLoKWsmy4jZW67DRpeT1ri1CXw6HNdRtbPnVMEXP9Cl
Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/Iws6lhBdqo0?si=1NLp6Z8-P1xI5F0t
“We’re delighted to share our film 'A Fragile Flower' with film audiences around the United States during Women’s History Month,” comment Ms. Nguyen. “Our female-driven team is made up of such talented and accomplished women, including the famous actress/model Maya, our director, Mai Thu Huyền, who also stars in the film, and Nhat Ha, the film’s scriptwriter, who performed all of the film’s 14 songs and also stars.”
Director/producer/actress Mai Thu Huyền adds, “'A Fragile Flower' was a labor of love for us and we hope the film, its story and its music will resonate with both English-speaking and Vietnamese audiences across the country.”
The film will hold a special World Premiere event on March 21, 2024 at AMC 30 in Orange County, California. The premiere will be hosted by Golden World and Tram Huong Nguyen.
'A Fragile Flower' tells a tale of resilience and hope through the eyes of a blossoming Vietnamese songstress blessed with both a mesmerizing voice and a gentle soul. With a talented cast of professional Vietnamese singers and actors, including Trizzie Phuong Trinh, Nhat Ha, Anh Dung, Khanh Hoang, Lam Tuyet Trang, Ho Xuan Dao, Duc Tien, Baggio Saetti, Jacky Tai, Dr, Jacqueline Thu Thảo Nguyen, Jinstar Nguyen Duy along with Maya, Quoc Cuong and Mai Thu Huyền. Audiences will be swept away on a poignant exploration of the main character's personal trials, triumphs, and aspirations.
Produced by the visionary duo Mai Thu Huyền and Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thảo Nguyen, this captivating love story musical drama, with a screenplay penned by Vietnamese singing sensation Nhat Ha. Atlas Distribution Company, a leading independent film distributor, is the film’s official distributor for the US market.
The film was recently honored with six awards, including Best Picture, at the FLOW Film Festival, held in Hollywood, Florida from February 29 to March 4, 2024, and is currently on its international film festival circuit run.
For more information about 'A Fragile Flower' and its highly anticipated release, please visit the official website at https://afragileflower.com Follow the film on all social media platforms, using the hashtag #AFragileFlower.
About TINCOM MEDIA
Mai Thu Huyền and Jacqueline Thu Thảo: The dynamic duo behind TINCOM MEDIA of California, a production company dedicated to creating impactful and thought-provoking cinema. A Fragile Flower (Đoá Hoa Mong Manh) marks their latest addition to a portfolio recognized for its emotional depth and ability to connect with audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://tincommedia.global/tincom
