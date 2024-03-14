Renowned Surgeons to Host Webinar on the Importance of Wrist Arthroscopy
EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm Central Time, a highly anticipated webinar titled "The Importance of Wrist Arthroscopy" will take place. This virtual event, which will be moderated by the esteemed Hand and Wrist Surgeon, Dr. Fabio Tandioy, will feature three special guests: Dr. Lucian Marcovici from Italy, Dr. Martín Caloia from Argentina, and Dr. René Jorquera from Chile.
Wrist arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to diagnose and treat various wrist conditions, such as carpal tunnel syndrome, wrist fractures, and ligament injuries. With advancements in technology and techniques, wrist arthroscopy has become an essential tool for hand and wrist surgeons. This webinar aims to educate medical professionals and the general public about the importance of this procedure and its benefits.
Dr. Tandioy, along with the three guest speakers, will share their expertise and insights on wrist arthroscopy, including its indications, outcomes, and potential complications. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session with the panelists. This webinar is a unique opportunity for medical professionals to learn from some of the world's leading experts in hand and wrist surgery.
The webinar is open to all medical professionals, including surgeons, physicians, and residents, as well as anyone interested in learning more about wrist arthroscopy.
The fundamental objective of this webinar (to which you can connect virtually at this LINK) is to encourage all generations to venture into wrist arthroscopy, a technique that, through minimal wounds, achieves excellent results and rapid recovery in wrist and hand mobility.
This global event is supported by renowned institutions, such as the SCCOT (Colombian Society of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology), the SCOOT Hand chapter and the SCCOT Virtual Convention Center.
Likewise, this webinar will be the prelude to an in-person event to be held in Bogotá, organized by the Latin American Center for Training in Surgery Mini-invasive (CLEMI), where participants will be able to put into practice the knowledge acquired in the virtual events in February and March. The presence of prominent health professionals from all over Latin America is expected.

