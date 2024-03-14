Allen Media Group Announces Multi-Year Comprehensive Portfolio Carriage Renewal with Charter Communications

Charter's Spectrum Cable/Streaming Platforms Continue Carriage of AMG Networks The Weather Channel, TheGrio, JusticeCentral.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV and Cars.TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charter’s Spectrum Cable and Streaming Platforms to Continue Carriage of Allen Media Group Networks The Weather Channel, TheGrio, JusticeCentral.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV and Cars.TV Plus Retransmission Renewal for Allen Media Broadcasting Television Stations

The Weather Channel TV App Included for Authenticated Spectrum Video Customers

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) is proud to announce it has reached a multi-year comprehensive portfolio renewal agreement with Charter Communications Inc, (Charter) for continued carriage of AMG cable television networks The Weather Channel, TheGrio, Justice Central.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV, and Cars.TV -- as well as the retransmission renewal for Allen Media Broadcasting television stations on Charter’s Spectrum platforms.

Consistent with Charter’s new deal framework, authenticated Spectrum video subscribers will enjoy The Weather Channel TV App at no additional charge on connected TV sets and OTT devices. Additionally, Charter will have the opportunity to offer the service to its broadband subscribers for $2.99 per month, or $29.99 per year. The Weather Channel TV App features The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel en Español, climate-focused digital platform Pattrn, and additional VOD content.

Rooted in science and technology, The Weather Channel brands remain America’s most trusted source of weather and climate information. The Weather Channel TV App expands on this rich history by allowing viewers the opportunity to enjoy a more local and personalized experience. Viewers can watch as knowledgeable meteorologists share the latest up-to-date information on severe weather alerts, daily forecasts, maps, live radar, and more.

"We are delighted to continue growing our relationship with Charter Communications,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Charter/Spectrum has been a phenomenal partner to our television networks and our broadcast television stations, and we look forward to prospering from this mutually-beneficial arrangement for years to come.”

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv