Diabetes Actual Unveils Royalty Boost for ILOCX Promotional License Holders

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetes Actual, a venture of MariamTek Inc., and a pioneering health technology company revolutionizing diabetes treatment and cell health innovation, is excited to announce a generous royalty payment for all promotional license holders.

On Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, Diabetes Actual paid a substantial royalty of $1 per license, causing the license price to increase 250%, from $4 to $10.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Mark Holterman, MD-PhD, a distinguished physician-surgeon and research scientist, Diabetes Actual has achieved remarkable milestones in diabetes care.

Diabetes is recognized as one of the most burdensome medical conditions in the USA, presenting escalating challenges in patient care. Diabetes Actual has introduced a revenue-generating clinic concept called DiabetEASE Clinics. The successful pilot clinic in the Chicago area is demonstrating tangible success in reversing diabetes by restoring the natural rhythm of insulin release. This innovative approach not only alleviates the toxic effects of excessive insulin but also slows, and in some cases reverses, the progression of the disease, offering a promising outlook for patients grappling with insulin resistance and related complications.

Diabetes Actual plans to establish DiabetEASE Clinics in the US, United Arab Emirates, and India in the next two years. The company has partnered with WellCell Global, based in Houston, TX, the discoverers and developers of the Physiologic Insulin Re-Sensitization clinical modality. This joint venture enables rapid deployment of this groundbreaking therapy worldwide.

This significant royalty payment reflects Diabetes Actual's commitment to fostering high-quality revenue streams and expanding the reach of its proprietary technology. With an established clinic already generating revenue, alongside regional and local licensing opportunities, Diabetes Actual is poised for unparalleled growth. This initiative underscores the company's resolve to make its revolutionary diabetes treatment accessible to a wider audience, thereby amplifying its impact on global health.

Dr. Holterman and the Diabetes Actual team are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical science, offering a sustainable solution to combat diabetes and improve the quality of life for millions affected by this condition.

About Diabetes Actual

Diabetes Actual is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in advanced treatments for diabetes. By leveraging patented technology and comprehensive care strategies, Diabetes Actual aims to restore metabolic wellness and insulin sensitivity in patients, challenging the conventional outlook on Type 2 Diabetesas a progressive disease. DiabetesActual is partnered with WellCelll Global who has established a global footprint spanning 200 US clinics and 5 international treatment centers. Diabetes Actual embodies hope and innovation in the fight against diabetes.