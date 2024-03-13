Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI-Drug and Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2001073

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Clemens                              

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2024 – 1:39 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 12 S, Randolph

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug and Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Andrea Veroneau                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/13/2024, at approximately 1:39 PM, the Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks received a report of a couple passed out in the Shaw’s parking lot. A subsequent investigation revealed Veroneau was in possession of suspected crack cocaine and had been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Veroneau was arrested and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Veroneau was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on 06/12/24, at 12:00 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/24 - 12:00 PM            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: None     

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

