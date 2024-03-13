Royalton Barracks / DUI-Drug and Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2001073
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Clemens
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/13/2024 – 1:39 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 12 S, Randolph
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug and Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Andrea Veroneau
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/13/2024, at approximately 1:39 PM, the Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks received a report of a couple passed out in the Shaw’s parking lot. A subsequent investigation revealed Veroneau was in possession of suspected crack cocaine and had been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Veroneau was arrested and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Veroneau was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on 06/12/24, at 12:00 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/24 - 12:00 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: None
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Eric Clemens
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)722-4600