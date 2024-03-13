Bronoske firefighter legislation signed by governor. 

OLYMPIA – The governor has signed a pair of bills sponsored by Rep. Dan Bronoske, D-Lakewood, that help recognize deceased firefighters and assist in fire fighter training.

House Bill 2091 establishes a memorial to honor firefighters who have been lost in the line of duty. It also creates a memorial account to finance construction and maintenance of the memorial.

Bronoske, himself a firefighter, explained how much this memorial would mean for firefighters and the families of fallen firefighters across the state.

“This is inherently dangerous work. At some point in their career, every firefighter loses a colleague in the line of duty. Still, these heroes place their own lives and safety at risk daily,” said Bronoske. “This memorial be a somber, reverent place of solace for those who have lost a loved one. A place to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

House Bill 1726 modifies the reimbursement and administration structure for fire service-related training programs, making it easier for our firefighters to get the training they need to be safe, effective, and efficient.

“When a firefighter responds to a call, life, property, and the emotional wellbeing of families are all on the line,” explained Bronoske. “As a firefighter, I know this first-hand. We owe it to our firefighters to make sure they have easy access to the most up-to-date training so they can be as effective at their jobs as possible.”