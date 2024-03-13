Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,512 in the last 365 days.

Bronoske firefighter legislation signed by governor. 

OLYMPIA – The governor has signed a pair of bills sponsored by Rep. Dan Bronoske, D-Lakewood, that help recognize deceased firefighters and assist in fire fighter training.  

House Bill 2091 establishes a memorial to honor firefighters who have been lost in the line of duty. It also creates a memorial account to finance construction and maintenance of the memorial. 

Bronoske, himself a firefighter, explained how much this memorial would mean for firefighters and the families of fallen firefighters across the state. 

“This is inherently dangerous work. At some point in their career, every firefighter loses a colleague in the line of duty. Still, these heroes place their own lives and safety at risk daily,” said Bronoske. “This memorial be a somber, reverent place of solace for those who have lost a loved one. A place to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.” 

House Bill 1726 modifies the reimbursement and administration structure for fire service-related training programs, making it easier for our firefighters to get the training they need to be safe, effective, and efficient. 

“When a firefighter responds to a call, life, property, and the emotional wellbeing of families are all on the line,” explained Bronoske. “As a firefighter, I know this first-hand. We owe it to our firefighters to make sure they have easy access to the most up-to-date training so they can be as effective at their jobs as possible.” 


You just read:

Bronoske firefighter legislation signed by governor. 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more