13 March 2024

A meeting of the Council of Elders of the OTS was held in Ashgabat

On March 12, 2024, the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Ashgabat, chaired by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, member of the Council of Elders of the OTS Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

At the beginning of the meeting, Arkadag congratulated the meeting participants on the onset of the holy month of Oraza and thanked them for their support of Turkmenistan’s proposal to hold the next meeting of the Council of Elders of the OTS in Ashgabat. It was noted that at previous meetings of the Council of Elders, a number of important proposals were made for the development and strengthening of diverse cooperation within the framework of the OTS, which were of a guiding and recommendatory nature at the meetings of the heads of state of the Organization. In this regard, confidence was expressed that the current meeting will serve to further improve the effectiveness of relations between the Turkic states in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Chairman of the Council of Elders of the OTS Binali Yildirim, in his address to the participants, stated that close cooperation between member countries and observers of the OTS makes a significant contribution to the activities of the OTS. As noted, the work of the Council of Elders was highly appreciated at the highest level, which was reflected in the Astana Declaration of the 10th OTS Summit in the capital of Kazakhstan in November 2023, indicating the transformation of the Council into an active structure.

It was emphasized that the presence of enormous common potential, fraternal solidarity and support, and effective multifaceted cooperation allow our countries to achieve positive results in sustainable development. Prosperity and stability in the Turkic states contribute to prosperity and stability in the region. For these purposes, it is necessary to intensify joint efforts in this direction.

At the same time, priority attention is paid to interaction in the areas of economics and trade, transport, energy, investment, and other promising areas. The issue of regular participation of members of the Council of Elders in OTS Summits was also raised.

Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev noted the importance of the results of the OTS Summit held in Astana in November 2023 for the further development of cooperation between the Turkic states. The strengthening of interaction and solidarity between fraternal countries was stated here, which is of great importance in the modern period, when the region and the world are faced with new challenges.

It was emphasized that concrete steps have been implemented and are being taken to intensify cooperation in the economic, commercial and investment spheres, in the transport, communications and industrial sectors, to increase the volume of mutual trade turnover, and ensure food security.

An integral component of interstate cooperation is the humanitarian field, where a significant aspect is the holding of joint forums, including scientific ones.

Among the priority vectors of partnership between the Turkic countries is the energy sector. In this regard, the relevance and relevance of the proposal voiced by the National Leader of the Turkmen people at the OTS Summit in Astana on the advisability of preparing a Road Map for the development of cooperation in this area by the participating countries of the Organization was noted.

The Secretary General of the OTS also noted that this year there will be celebrations to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi and the proclamation of the city of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world. In this regard, the OTS confirmed its readiness to provide all possible support in holding festive events.

K.Omuraliev emphasized that the recommendations made at the meeting will be sent by the OTS Secretariat to the relevant authorities of the participating countries.

Member of the Council of Elders of the OTS from Kazakhstan Ikram Adyrbekov, noted that the Kazakh delegation included well-known and respected elders who have made and are currently making a significant contribution to the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan. In this regard, confidence was expressed that Arkadag’s idea of mutual visits of elders in the future will become a good tradition.

In the context of the development of Turkmen-Kazakh relations, I.Adyrbekov highlighted the significance of the political activity of Arkadag, known as the generally recognized leader of the Turkmen people, one of the outstanding statesmen of the Turkic world, who makes a huge contribution to the development of fraternal interstate relations.

It was emphasized that today the Turkmen-Kazakh dialogue has acquired the character of a strategic partnership, where visits and contacts at the highest level play a decisive role. Our countries constantly provide each other with mutual support, including in the international arena. It was also stated that there is solid potential for cooperation in the trade, economic, transport and transit spheres, and in the agro-industrial complex. Great importance is attached to strengthening traditional interaction in the cultural and humanitarian field. In particular, it was noted that one of the central streets of Astana is named after the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly. In this context, confidence was expressed that good-neighborly interstate cooperation will continue to steadily expand and strengthen.

Member of the Council of Elders of the OTS from Kyrgyzstan, Metedkan Sherimkulov, emphasizing the friendly, good-neighborly nature of Turkmen-Kyrgyz relations, which have a centuries-old history, expressed gratitude to Arkadag for his significant contribution to strengthening the traditional interstate dialogue, which is dynamically developing across its entire spectrum. Clear evidence of this is the regular mutual visits and summit meetings, the important agreements reached as a result and the documents signed.

Confidence was also expressed that holding the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the OTS in Ashgabat will serve to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the Turkic states and peoples, further expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation in its priority areas: in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Member of the Council of Elders of the OTS from Uzbekistan Sodikjon Turdiev emphasized that interstate relations, based on common historical and cultural roots, are successfully developing in all directions. Visible symbols of the inviolability of the bonds of friendship and good neighborliness connecting the two fraternal peoples are the Ashgabat and Tashkent parks, located in the capitals of both countries.

It was noted that the OTS primarily promotes the ideas of ensuring peace in the region, developing trade and economic cooperation and economic integration, with a focus on current issues related to the environment, the humanitarian sphere, including science, education and culture, the harmonious education of the younger generation, as well as such areas , such as energy, transport, investment, food security.

In addition, the opinion was expressed that the main task of the elders is to effectively support the initiatives and proposals put forward at last year’s OTS Summit in Astana.

S.Turdiev also focused on the topic of education and upbringing of the younger generation, noting the importance of stimulating and encouraging talented youth striving for innovation. At the same time, the importance of preserving and widely popularizing the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples, including folklore, was emphasized.

Member of the Council of Elders from Hungary Attila Tilki, indicated that economic cooperation with the Turkic states has a positive impact on the Hungarian economy. The interaction between Hungary and OTS is an example of a constructive partnership based on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

It was emphasized that the OTS countries have solid potential for cooperation in various fields, where contacts in the field of education were also named as one of the important areas. In this context, it was emphasized that, on the basis of relevant bilateral documents, Turkmen-Hungarian cooperation in the educational sphere is being strengthened. There are also opportunities in the field of water management.

The Hungarian representative emphasized that in the light of modern realities, the importance of a reliable, mutually respectful partnership within the framework of the OTS is increasing significantly.

Further, the National Leader of the Turkmen people outlined the views and proposals of Turkmenistan as the country hosting the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.

In particular, the great importance of the Council of Elders was emphasized, promoting the unification of the Turkic peoples around a common rich historical heritage, traditions and customs, and moral principles formed over the centuries.

This platform is a wise assistant and adviser in the activities of OTS and their leaders, where the life experience and knowledge of elders contribute to the adoption of thoughtful, far-sighted decisions at the state level, and help to give a correct assessment of various issues of domestic and international life. The Council provides an invaluable service in educating young people and helping them choose the right path. At the same time, the hope was expressed that the Council of Elders will become an important part of the activities of the OTS in the social, social, humanitarian and cultural areas, and will contribute to the implementation of decisions and agreements reached at the state level.

In promoting the international humanitarian relations of the Organization, the Council must actively participate in public diplomacy. In this regard, Turkmenistan’s focus on active participation in the planning and organization of events, promoting further enhancement of the authority and significance of the Council of Elders was confirmed.

It was emphasized that the concept of strengthening fraternal relations between the Turkic peoples is of special, paramount importance, which should form the basis of all joint projects and initiatives.

In this context, the decisive role of the general strategy of the OTS, including on priority international issues, was noted. Close and effective cooperation of the Turkic states is a significant condition for their economic growth, prosperity and competitiveness. Guided by centuries of positive experience, the Turkic countries maintain historical continuity, which produces results. In the current geopolitical and economic conditions, it is necessary to restore the functions and role of our peoples and states.

Realizing this, Turkmenistan is guided by the need to make cooperation within the framework of the OTS consistent and long-term, paying special attention to promising areas.

In this regard, our country considers it necessary to create an effective, reliable, self-sufficient partnership model in the generally unstable conditions of global energy markets. This will meet the growing energy needs of our states.

Turkmenistan, which is one of the largest producers of energy resources, is ready to supply them to fraternal countries and increase supply volumes. Along with the existing export of electricity to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, there are plans to implement large projects with the participation of these states to send Turkmen natural gas to the east. There are also good opportunities to export Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

In the future, it will be possible to create a permanently operating integrated energy transmission system. In this case, the Turkic states will be able to fully take advantage of the advantages of geographical proximity, resource potential and means of supply.

Along with this, priority is given to the transport sector in the cooperation of our countries. In this aspect, the advisability of starting to form a unified transport strategy was noted. Consolidation of efforts will make it possible to reach agreements with international partners and major investors in this area.

In this context, the National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan’s strategy for restoring the Great Silk Road, where the leading role belongs to the Turkic states.

Speaking about rethinking and adapting to the great historical mission of the Turkic peoples - the “Turkic Belt”, Arkadag spoke about the need to create a new structure of cooperation in the Eurasian space. Having determined its main directions in politics, economics, trade, culture, worldview, this work should be given a stable and consistent character.

It was further noted that the priority aspect of joint work in the Council is humanism. Noting that our peoples are distinguished by a common language, culture and historical roots, the importance of passing on the experience of elders and a thousand-year-old spiritual heritage to younger generations, instilling in young people a love for their past, and preparing them to achieve success for the benefit of the Motherland, was emphasized.

The speech continued by emphasizing the importance of the widespread celebration in the Turkic states of the 300th anniversary of the great thinker and poet Magtymguly Fragi, who is the pride of the entire Turkic world, an example of nobility, courage, honesty, openness and courage inherent in our peoples.

In conclusion, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that during the meeting, an exchange of views took place on improving the activities of the Council of Elders, increasing the efficiency of the OTS and enhancing cooperation between our fraternal countries, many innovative views and specific initiatives were voiced. In this regard, confidence was expressed that the recommendations and relevant decisions adopted during the current meeting will serve to further bring our peoples closer together and develop a vector for the development of the Organization of Turkic States.

Following the meeting, a corresponding Communiqué was adopted.