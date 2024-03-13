13 March 2024

252

Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the OTS

On March 12, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim, during which the results of the Council meeting were summed up, issues of the upcoming work of the Organization, as well as the development of relations between the two countries were discussed.

On behalf of the participants in the meeting of the Council of Elders, B.Yildirim expressed gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Arkadag for the high level of organization of the current forum and for the warm welcome in Turkmenistan. It was especially emphasized that the very fact of organizing a meeting of the Council of Elders of the OTS in Ashgabat is of a historical nature.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed confidence that holding the next meeting of the Council in Ashgabat will complement the program of events dedicated to this year’s motto “Fount of Wisdom Magtymguly Fragi”, enrich it with semantic content and bring the relations of the Turkic states in various areas to a qualitatively new level.

The parties also exchanged views on the importance of joining joint efforts in developing friendly, fraternal relations between countries, in particular, on expanding cultural and humanitarian dialogue. Confidence was expressed that the initiatives put forward at the meeting would give a powerful impetus to the further productive activities of the Organization of Turkic States.

In addition, it was emphasized that a special role in the development of fruitful relations through the OTS in the fields of economics, trade, transport, energy, and investment belongs to the members of the Council of Elders.