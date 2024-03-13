13 March 2024

236

About the meeting with the Ambassador of Spain at the MFA of Turkmenistan

As part of the working visit of a representative delegation of Spanish business circles to our country, on March 13, 2024, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Kurbanov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Spain to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Marcos Gomez Martinez.

During the meeting, diplomats discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, expanding the legal framework, as well as organizing high-level contacts and cultural and humanitarian events. It was emphasized that this visit is intended to be the next step in strengthening trade and economic relations between our countries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue diplomatic contacts in accordance with the agreements reached.

As part of the visit of the Spanish delegation, there will be meetings with the leadership of about 20 ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan. The delegation included representatives of 11 Spanish companies, such as Ibertest, Nobargi, Typsa, Cesce, Tubacex, Almar Water, Teltronic and others.