Gov. Signs Bill to Recognize Lunar New Year

OLYMPIA – In a historic move celebrating diversity and cultural richness, Governor Inslee was joined by members of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities to sign House Bill 2209. Under the legislation, Lunar New Year is established as a legislatively recognized holiday in Washington.

Sponsored by Representative My-Linh Thai (D-Bellevue), this legislation acknowledges the vibrant tapestry of cultural contributions woven by the AANHPI communities.

“This is a momentous occasion for inclusivity and understanding,” said Rep. Thai, who immigrated to Washington as a Vietnamese refugee. “Lunar New Year is a time of joy, family reunions, and traditions shared by billions worldwide. Recognizing this day sends a clear signal to future generations that their heritage is respected and celebrated.”

The passage of HB 2209 builds upon previous efforts, including House Resolution 4604 and House Resolution 4660 passed in 2023 and 2024 to celebrate Lunar New Year.

The signing of House Bill 2209 can be viewed here or by clicking the image below.


