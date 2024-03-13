Tigers’ No. 8 Hayden Travinski and Gordon McKernan Team Up for NIL Partnership
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys announces its newest NIL deal with Hayden Travinski, catcher and first baseman for the Tigers.
I’m thrilled to work with Hayden in this exciting NIL partnership. His growth mindset, perseverance and commitment to excellence are all qualities we value at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. ”BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan sealed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with LSU Baseball fifth-year senior Hayden Travinski.
— Gordon McKernan
The Shreveport, Louisiana native was a part of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, but injuries plagued his career during his first three seasons. Despite facing hardships throughout the years, Travinski has proved he is a tremendous competitor who will not back down from challenges. He earned the starting catcher position at the end of April and played a significant role in the Tigers’ drive to the 2023 National Championship.
Travinski continues the No. 8 jersey tradition this year, which is given each season to an upperclassman who exemplifies the spirit of LSU Baseball through his leadership and dedication to the program. The No. 8 tradition was started by outfielder Mikie Mahtook (2009-11) and has since been passed down to legends alike, including Alex Bregman and Gavin Dugas.
“I’m thrilled to work with Hayden in this exciting NIL partnership. His growth mindset, perseverance and commitment to excellence are all qualities we value at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. This is a big year for him, and we’re excited to support him during his final season in Baton Rouge.” said McKernan.
Travinski's No. 8 jersey aligns with McKernan's “8888 Reasons to Rally” campaign. The campaign debuted last year after McKernan purchased 8,888 rally shots at Rocco’s in Omaha to show support for the Tigers and university food banks. Like Travinski’s career journey and leadership role this season, eight represent unity, passion and determination.
As he embarks on his farewell tour with the Tigers, Travinski is sure to make another big jump in performance. He joins the G Team alongside Alex Milazzo. The two fifth-year seniors are a dynamic duo and co-host LSU Baseball’s “In the Dirt” podcast, where they interview teammates about various topics.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Chloe Martin
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 2252282910
email us here