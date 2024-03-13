Williston Barracks/Multiple Arrests

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1001775

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva, Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic, Trooper Nathaniel Quealy, Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: March 13, 2024, at approximately 1256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Colchester, VT

ACCUSED: Mikayla Camber

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant





ACCUSED: Jeffrey Leduc

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, False Info to a Police Officer





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 13, 2024, at approximately 1256 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 2 near the Vermont Bagel Company in the Town of Colchester. Troopers had been assisting area agencies in locating a vehicle involved in two bank robberies that occurred earlier in the day and located a vehicle possibly involved in the robberies.





Through investigation, Troopers determined that the occupants of the vehicle had not been involved in the robberies earlier in the day. However two of the occupants in the vehicle, identified as Mikayla Camber (22) of Holland, VT and Jeffrey Leduc (37) of Burlington, VT, where found to have active arrest warrants in the State of Vermont. Additionally, Leduc provided officers on scene with several false names.





Both Camber and Leduc were arrested without incident on their respective arrest warrants and Leduc was also arrested for False Information to a Police Officer. Camber and Leduc were then transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Camber was later lodged at the Chittenden County Regional Correctional Facility on $200 bail. Leduc was later lodged at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility on $500 bail.





The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Winooski Police Department, South Burlington Police Department, Chittenden County Sheriff's Department, Colchester Police Department, and Game Wardens with the Department of Fish and Game.









Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111







