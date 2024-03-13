Submit Release
AGO Takes Action to Protect Utahns Against Foreign-Sponsored Terrorism

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a letter to President Joe Biden regarding the administration’s recent order to waive certain sanctions on Iranian funds for 120 days. The communication to the White House was led by the State of Iowa.

The attorneys general convey their strong concerns over the Biden administration’s decision to give Iran “access to more than ten billion dollars out of frozen accounts located in Iraq, Oman, and Europe.” The States make the case that Iran should not receive these funds after “the horrific Iran-sponsored terror attack on Israel and non-stop Iran sponsored terrorism directed against U.S. interests.” Additionally, the coalition highlights the risk for an Iran-sponsored terrorist to cross the porous U.S. southern border.

In the letter, the attorneys general write, “Money is fungible, so the $10 billion sanctions waiver is subsidizing this mayhem. At the same time, with no transparency as to the European and Middle Eastern banks involved in processing transactions with or for Iran— and no disclosure of the nature of the transactions, let alone the names of the Iranian counterparties—this waiver puts American multinational banks and companies at risk of unknowingly engaging in illegal or even criminal terrorist finance activities.”

Joining Utah and Iowa on the letter were the States of Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Read the letter here.

