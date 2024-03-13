UAS Magazine Announces 2024 UAS Summit & Expo Dates and Call for Abstracts
Produced by UAS Magazine, the UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAS Magazine has announced the dates for the 18th annual 2024 UAS Summit & Expo. Taking place October 8-9, 2024, in Grand Forks, North Dakota at the Alerus Center, the UAS Summit has become recognized as one of the nation’s premier conferences within the unmanned aircraft systems industry.
"Submitting a speaker abstract for the UAS Summit & Expo is not just an opportunity to share your expertise and insights; it's a chance to influence the trajectory of the unmanned aircraft systems industry. Your abstract is a gateway to joining a community of pioneers and thought leaders, shaping conversations, and forging the future of UAS technology,” says John Nelson, vice president at BBI International. “By presenting your work in North Dakota, whether it be in drone research, urban air mobility, or any of the diverse topics at the Summit, you contribute to the collective knowledge and drive innovation in an industry that is constantly redefining the boundaries of what's possible. This is the event to access America’s UAS proving ground."
The Summit is now accepting speaker presentation abstracts through June 7th on the following categories:
• Small UAV
• Government Drone Usage
• Big Data
• Military Drone Usage
• Large UAV
• Drone Research & Development
• Drone Usage in the Agriculture Industry
• Counter UAS
• Drone Delivery
• Commercial Drone Usage
• Remote ID
• Detect-and-Avoid Technology
• Urban Air Mobility
• Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM)
“There's considerable momentum in UAS development within North Dakota, fostering the growth of the UAS Summit,” says Danielle Piekarski, program coordinator for UAS Magazine and the UAS Summit & Expo. “We eagerly anticipate another year of presentations showcasing the extensive capabilities of these technologies. We invite experts to submit abstracts and join us in Grand Forks, where they can share their knowledge with the expansive industry network and explore business development opportunities.”
To submit a speaker presentation, abstract or learn more about the conference visit www.TheUASsummit.com.
About UAS Magazine
For commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine highlights the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine’s readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.
Marla Defoe
BBI International
+1 7017468385
