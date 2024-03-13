Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,509 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards $23 Million Contract for North Dakota Flood Risk Management Project

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued a contract announcement of $23,872,642.50 to R.J. Zavoral & Sons, Inc. for the construction of the Southern Embankment Reach SE-2B, in support of the Fargo Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project. Construction on the project is expected to be completed on August 31, 2027.  

These funds were delivered by the fully paid-for 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. As Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) helped craft and negotiate the legislation. In an op-ed published in The Washington Times, Senator Cramer highlighted the importance of investing in water infrastructure.

You just read:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards $23 Million Contract for North Dakota Flood Risk Management Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more