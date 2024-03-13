U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards $23 Million Contract for North Dakota Flood Risk Management Project

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued a contract announcement of $23,872,642.50 to R.J. Zavoral & Sons, Inc. for the construction of the Southern Embankment Reach SE-2B, in support of the Fargo Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project. Construction on the project is expected to be completed on August 31, 2027.

These funds were delivered by the fully paid-for 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. As Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) helped craft and negotiate the legislation. In an op-ed published in The Washington Times, Senator Cramer highlighted the importance of investing in water infrastructure.