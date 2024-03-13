Government Supports Irrigation Development in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 13, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced more than $19 million to ensure the continued success of irrigation districts in the province.

The funding will help to sustain irrigation infrastructure formerly owned by government and support future development opportunities. This includes pumps, pipes, canals and associated water management infrastructure.

"This announcement reaffirms the government's commitment to supporting irrigation within Saskatchewan," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "More than 55,000 acres of irrigation were developed between 2020 and 2023, and this investment will help keep this infrastructure working and help our producers for years to come. These funding agreements will also help us reach our Growth Plan target of 45 million metric tonnes of crop produced by 2030."

Irrigation allows more diverse crops to be grown and increases the number of livestock that can be supported. It is also important for diversifying rural economies and stabilizing crop production with a consistent source of moisture.

“This support from the provincial government will go a long way to ensuring the continued success of irrigation projects for our members,” Irrigation Saskatchewan’s co-chair Aaron Gray said. “The future of our agriculture industry and producers is closely tied to water resource management, and infrastructure management is critical to our ongoing efforts to meet those long-term needs.”

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to creating more irrigated acres and supports irrigation in the province through the Irrigation Rehabilitation Program, the Irrigation Development Program and the Irrigation Efficiency Program.

The six irrigation districts that will receive this Irrigation Rehabilitation Program funding are:

Luck Lake Irrigation District, to receive up to $3.8 million over five years.

South Saskatchewan Irrigation District, to receive up to $9.5 million over five years.

Riverhurst Irrigation District, to receive up to $3.8 million over five years.

Moon Lake Irrigation District, to receive up to $159,005 over five years.

Grainland Lake District, to receive up to $441,180 over five years.

Miry Creek Irrigation District, to receive up to $153,710 over five years.

The Miry Creek Irrigation District will also receive a one-time payment of $1.3 million from the ministry to repair the water intake portion of their pumping system as part of the asset transfer agreement.

Previously, Luck Lake Irrigation District, South Saskatchewan Irrigation District, Riverhurst Irrigation District, and Moon Lake Irrigation District were part of five-year funding agreements.

