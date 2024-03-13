Submit Release
New ADVISER Validation Discipline Warning #801 -No Discipline Records Reported

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

New Error 801 – No Discipline Records Reported
No discipline records have been reported at the listed school(s) as of May 1st. Please review data to make sure that there are no discipline incidents at the school, otherwise if the data is correct then this warning may be archived.

Please note, this Warning will not activate in ADVISER Validation until May 1st of the school year.

