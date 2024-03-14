Powered by Patented Magnetic Nanotech, New CEO and COO Aim to Set a New Standard in the Oral Health and Beauty Industry
MNT SmartSolutions welcomes renowned bothers and dental professionals, Dr. Ali Saad (CEO) and Dr. Mohamed Saad (COO), to its leadership team.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MNT SmartSolutions is pleased to welcome two accomplished dental professionals to its board of directors and leadership team. Dr. Ali Saad will serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Mohamed Saad will step into the Chief Operating Officer (COO) role.
MNT is developing innovative oral health products for the retail market. The first product will be a toothpaste and toothbrush combination that non-invasively cleans the teeth, including the areas under the gumline.
Dr. Ali Saad brings over 15 years of experience in cosmetic dentistry and as a multi-site dental owner. His leadership as Co-Founder and CEO of Prime Dentistry has earned him recognition as a "Top Leadership Voice" on LinkedIn and the official dentist for Miss USA. Dr. Saad's expertise and awards, including the Top Dentist Award, highlight his commitment to excellence in patient care and industry leadership. In addition to his dental achievements, Dr. Saad is known as an industry mentor and advisor and has been featured in publications like Beckers Healthcare and Hour Detroit Magazine. He is also a co-founder and co-author of the highly regarded “Dental Board Busters” study guides, helping aspiring dental professionals succeed in their board exams.
Dr. Mohamed Saad is an award-winning aesthetic dentist who has seamlessly transitioned into a healthcare entrepreneur.
As the co-founder of Prime Dentistry, a thriving multi-site dental healthcare group, Dr. Mohamed Saad combines clinical expertise with strategic business acumen. In addition to his role as a dental practitioner, Dr. Saad shares his wealth of knowledge as a clinical and strategic business lecturer. His achievements have garnered recognition, with features on the covers of prestigious publications such as DBusiness, Hour Detroit, and Beckers Healthcare. Driven by a passion for innovation, Dr. Mohamed Saad continues to make impactful strides in the intersection of dentistry and healthcare entrepreneurship as part of the leadership team of MNT SmartSolutions.
The newly elected CEO and COO will join MNT SmartSolutions founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Dr. Leisha Martin, Ph.D., as the Executive Leadership team of MNT SmartSolutions. With her background in nanoengineering and nanotoxicology, Dr. Martin created MNT SmartSolutions in 2019 with biologists, toxicologists, pharmaceutical scientists, environmental scientists, engineers, and business professionals. MNT is uniquely positioned to bring unique oral health products to market in record time while continuing to prioritize green chemistry methods and environmentally friendly components.
Vision and Mission: Amplifying Health Twice a Day
Dr. Ali Saad and his brother, Dr. Mohamed Saad, share the same vision for MNT SmartSolutions. Their mission is to pioneer a revolution in oral health and beauty, envisioning a future where science-driven solutions lead to healthier smiles and a significant reduction in oral decay and disease. The company's flagship products, the toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash, powered by patented magnetic nanotechnology, aim to set a new standard in the oral health and beauty industry.
Strategic Roadmap: Combining Science, Technology, and Marketing
The newly appointed CEO and COO revealed a comprehensive one-year plan for MNT SmartSolutions. The plan includes securing non-dilutive funding, refining our products based on trial results, and executing a chosen retail or licensing strategy by the end of 2024. This roadmap displays MNT's commitment to science-driven oral health care through leveraging key hires and implementing marketing and commercialization strategies for sustained growth.
With their expertise and strategic vision, Dr. Ali Saad and Mohamed Saad are assured of ushering MNT SmartSolutions into a future of innovation and success in the oral health industry.
About MNT SmartSolutions
MNT SmartSolutions was founded in 2019 to engineer and deliver innovative, science-proven oral care products that address oral decay and disease at their source. We will improve oral health habits, provide efficient solutions for all ages, and empower individuals to take control of their oral well-being. The core technology for MNT SmartSolutions products comes from technology developed by Dr. Leisha Martin and interdisciplinary research teams at The University of New Mexico, The University of Texas at Austin, and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The company is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
