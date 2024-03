evaluagent Named as a Contact Centre Solution Finalist in the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

evaluagent analyses 100% of customer interactions through call, text, chat and email channels to identify actionable insights from every engagement with a customer.

Automated agent improvement and engagement platform helps brands boost the quality of sales & service interactions with customers

This award validates the importance of our mission to increase customer satisfaction by providing amazing employee experiences.” — Jaime Scott, Co-founder and CEO of evaluagent.

MIDDLESBROUGH, CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- evaluagent , a global leader in contact center quality assurance and performance improvement software, today announced that it has been named a Contact Centre Solution finalist in the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service evaluagent provides the first platform to connect out-of-the-box, customizable and AI-driven insights from real customer conversations with automated Quality Assurance (QA), to improve contact center workflows and provide an elevated Customer Experience (CX). The platform analyses 100% of customer interactions through call, text, chat and email channels to identify actionable insights from every engagement with a customer.“We are very proud of what our team has achieved in the past year, and this nomination is a great reflection of that,” said Jaime Scott , Co-founder and CEO of evaluagent. “Our automated agent engagement platform helps brands boost the quality of their sales and service interactions with customers, and deliver an exceptional customer experience. This award validates the importance of our mission to increase customer satisfaction by providing amazing employee experiences.”The 18th Annual StevieAwards for Sales & Customer Service received more than 2,300 nominations from organisations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 47 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialised judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact centre achievements, including Contact Centre of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and thought leadership initiatives.evaluagent provides several important innovations in contact centre quality assurance software. Designed to augment the QA team, rather than to serve as a substitute, the platform enhances the role of QA evaluators by enabling them to leverage AI and automation to understand every interaction and laser focus their evaluation efforts on the highest value conversations to drive targeted agent improvement and ultimately elevated CX, while still maintaining human oversight. The solution includes conversation intelligence, auto-QA, transcription and summarization of call centre conversations, provision of a contextual score for each scorecard line item and suggested AI-powered coaching tips and automated agent improvement workflows to address underperformance. It’s a major milestone for the industry that will ultimately help call centre QA to deliver an excellent customer experience and retain the best talent, while operating more effectively and efficiently.About evaluagentevaluagent is a Quality Assurance (QA) and Performance Improvement platform that helps Contact Centre Agents have better conversations with customers. Built by QA leaders, evaluagent’s software blends AI and automation with the best elements of traditional QA to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of QA teams. By automating administration and streamlining workflows, this approach empowers teams to evaluate more interactions, quickly identify areas for improvement and hold meaningful coaching conversations in a single platform. Trusted by leading global organisations, evaluagent is poised to help contact centres of all sizes transform their approach to QA for the good of their agents and their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.evaluagent.com/ ###