PrettyDamnQuick Raises $25 Million in Series A Funding, Led by Peakspan Capital

TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrettyDamnQuick (PDQ) , the operational data platform for profitable commerce, today announced that it has closed a $25 million round of Series A funding led by Peakspan Capital , with participation from existing investors TLV Partners and Moneta.PrettyDamnQuick will use the funds to enhance its market presence and fast-track development of its advanced checkout and shipping personalization engine, empowering retailers to drive customer growth, build loyalty and compete more effectively with global giants like Amazon. This round brings PDQ's total funding to $38 million since its inception in 2020.“We founded PrettyDamnQuick in 2021 to harness data from every touchpoint in the customer journey to optimize the checkout-to-door experience,” said Avi Moskowitz , Co-founder and CEO, PDQ. “Since then, we've empowered hundreds of e-commerce businesses to boost conversions, enhance profitability, and elevate their brand value. With over $4 billion in annualized gross merchandise volume so far, we’re just getting started. This funding will fuel our global expansion and drive the next wave of innovation."The online shopping experience generates vast amounts of data from customer journeys, browsing behavior, and purchase history. While most e-commerce brands focus this data on top-of-funnel efforts like marketing, targeting and product recommendations, over 70% of online shopping carts are still abandoned at checkout. Optimizing checkout is complex, requiring the seamless integration of supply chain, payments, and commerce technologies. Recognizing this, major e-commerce brands like Amazon, Etsy, Walmart, and Target have heavily invested in checkout optimization, raising customer expectations for shipping and fulfillment -- and making it increasingly challenging for smaller Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands to compete.PrettyDamnQuick has emerged as a leader in checkout optimization by bringing advanced capabilities once exclusively available to massive global ecommerce providers to the wider market of mid-sized ecommerce brands. The PDQ platform ingests and analyzes millions of data points, seamlessly connecting order management, fulfillment and delivery to the checkout experience, and providing a range of personalized checkout offerings for each customer.PrettyDamnQuick implements dynamic and targeted conversion and revenue-driven strategies in real-time across a wide range of e-commerce platforms (e.g. Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, CommerceTools, and more). With powerful experimental A/B testing capabilities that enable merchants to segment customers according to behavioral data, PDQ ensures that each buyer is getting the right checkout offering at the right time to drive conversion and incremental revenue growth. This, in turn, transforms the checkout experience into a powerful driver of customer satisfaction and loyalty.“Up until now, the cost and complexity of optimizing shopper checkout experiences has been prohibitively high for the majority of online merchants,” said Jack Freeman, Partner, PeakSpan Capital. “Brands that use PDQ to optimize and personalize the consumer checkout experience have increased their average order values, checkout conversions, and customer repurchases, and have also achieved more profitable shipment routes and increased customer satisfaction.”Demand for the PrettyDamnQuick platform has been so strong that the company is on pace to break 300 million orders processed by the end of 2025. For more information about PDQ, please visit https://www.prettydamnquick.com/ About PrettyDamnQuickPrettyDamnQuick (PDQ) is an all-in-one checkout, fulfillment, and shipping optimization platform that boosts conversion rates and powers perfect customer delivery experiences for hundreds of the fastest-growing Direct-To-Consumer brands. With advanced A/B testing and segmented shipping options, live rate shopping, and geofencing, PDQ provides tailored data-driven recommendations that enable online merchants to optimize checkout performance, ship for less, and deliver as promised.About PeakSpan CapitalPeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm based in New York City and San Mateo. Having partnered with over 40 high-growth software businesses and with $1.5B+ in AUM, PeakSpan's mission is to be the partner of choice for growth-stage entrepreneurial teams who are building amazing software targeted at business buyers of all sizes. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with a proprietary technology platform providing visibility into company and market performance to help disruptive entrepreneurs drive resilient, risk-adjusted value creation.To learn more about PeakSpan Capital and its portfolio, please visit www.peakspancapital.com ###

