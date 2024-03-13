'Stolen Dough' Premieres at The Garden State Film Festival on March 23rd, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Award Winning Crime-Docudrama "STOLEN DOUGH," (stolendough.com), Directed by AFI Award Winner Stefano Da Fre and produced by Laura Pellegrini, in association with Rosso Films International (rossofilmsinternational.com), is having its New Jersey Premiere at the 22nd Annual Garden State Film Festival in Asbury Park, N.J.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 at 5:45pm at the Cranford Theatre. Ticket can be purchased for 18$ at the Garden State Film Festival website tickets ( https://gsff.booktix.com/dept/GSFF/e/CT31)
"STOLEN DOUGH" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This is a true story of resilience. A gripping tale of the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one-billion-dollar lawsuit.
Notably, "STOLEN DOUGH" is The Recipient of a Grant by The Russo Brothers Italian American Film Forum, sponsored by the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF), the Italian Sons and Daughters of America (ISDA), the Russo Brothers and AGBO.
Stolen Dough Movie Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNOhEydH3uE
Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter of STOLEN DOUGH said, "I am honored that 'STOLEN DOUGH' will have its New Jersey Premiere at the Garden State Film Festival. I am blessed to have worked 6 months in Monmouth Junction, N.J. doing post-production on 'STOLEN DOUGH' with our colorist David Fraunberger and Cinematrographer AJ DeSimone, so this feels like a great homecoming event. Asbury Park is the home of musical legend Bruce Springsteen, and you can tell that the Garden State Film Festival attracts world-class international talent at their festival"
The film's protagonist, "Anthony “The Big Cheese” Mongiello, the inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza says, "It is so hard to explain how truly happy I am. I am finally able to share my story of my lifelong journey explaining the facts about who really invented stuffed crust pizza. The thought that our film will be seen at the Garden State Film Festival is just over the top exciting for me."
About THE GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL
The Garden State Film Festival [GSFF] has been showcased in major international media outlets such as Variety, Vogue Global Network/Condé Nast, People Magazine, Deadline, IndieWire, ET Canada, News Entertainment and others. Thousands of people attend New Jersey's Premier Independent Film Festival, the Garden State Film Festival’s much-anticipated multi-day event in Cranford and Asbury Park, New Jersey.
In 2023, the spectacular event welcomed over 18,496 celebrities, honorees, film industry execs and movie fans to multiple iconic venues.
The Festival includes networking opportunities, statewide student field trip, informative panel discussions, winning screenplay reading with in-depth celebrity talk backs, star-studded red-carpet gala and entertaining parties—all in addition to the screenings of +200 films from +20 countries around the world.
