SCCG Management Announces Partnership Extension with IDnow for Enhanced KYC Solutions in the LATAM Region

SCCG, the leading advisory and consultancy in the global gaming industry, is delighted to announce the extension of its partnership with IDnow

We are excited to continue our journey with IDnow, bringing their innovative solutions to more operators in the LATAM region.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, the leading advisory and management consultancy in the global gaming industry, headquartered in Las Vegas, is delighted to announce the extension of its partnership with IDnow, a premier European provider of identity verification solutions. This strategic alliance is placing a focused effort on expanding its reach to encompass the broader Latin America (LATAM) region.

Since the commencement of the partnership in April 2022, SCCG Management and IDnow have successfully collaborated to deliver state-of-the-art identity verification services tailored to the specific needs of the casino gaming sector. IDnow’s cutting-edge platform has been instrumental in ensuring secure, frictionless digital onboarding experiences for operators and their customers, fostering an environment of trust and compliance across jurisdictions.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the extended partnership: “Our collaboration with IDnow has been incredibly fruitful, not just for our two companies but for the entire gaming ecosystem in the regions we serve. IDnow’s comprehensive identity proofing platform and customer portal have proven to be indispensable tools for operators seeking to enhance user experience while adhering to stringent security and regulatory standards. We are excited to continue our journey with IDnow, bringing their innovative solutions to more operators in the LATAM region.”

IDnow’s platform, known for its comprehensive set of identification verification methods and document signing services, allows companies to streamline their digital onboarding processes. The platform’s flexibility, combined with the My IDnow portal, offers deep identity insights and analytics, ensuring transparency and ease of management for companies navigating the complexities of identity proofing and document signing solutions.

This partnership extension is poised to further empower operators in the LATAM region, enabling them to offer safe, efficient, and compliant gaming environments to their users. Both SCCG Management and IDnow are committed to continuing their collaboration, leveraging their combined expertise and innovative technologies to set new standards in the industry.

ABOUT IDNOW

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform offers a broad range of identity verification and document signing solutions combined with a comprehensive service offering. Ranging from automated to human-assisted, from purely online to point-of-sale, the identity proofing methods are optimized to assure the highest security standards with maximum user conversion.

https://www.idnow.io/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

