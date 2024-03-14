WebRezPro Partners with Planet to Streamline Hotel Guest Payments
Direct integration provides lodging operators with a simple, secure payment processing solution.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebRezPro cloud-based property management system (PMS) for independent lodging operators and Planet, a global technology leader providing integrated software and payment services, announce their strategic partnership to provide hoteliers with a seamless and secure option for accepting guest payments.
Planet's integrated payment gateway for hotel and retail businesses simplifies omnichannel payment processing, ensuring a unified experience wherever and however guests want to pay.
The direct integration with WebRezPro PMS streamlines payments while strengthening security and enhancing the overall guest experience for hotels, resorts, and other accommodation providers in Canada and the United States.
Colin Close, Head of Global Business Development at Planet, said: “We are delighted to have formed a strategic partnership with WebRezPro. For hoteliers, the PMS is a core part of delivering an amazing guest experience. The integration of our payments technology with the WebRezPro PMS helps to remove friction from the payments process and makes it easier for hoteliers and their staff to operate. We’re excited about the partnership and how we’re bringing payments and software together to make life easier for hoteliers and empower a better guest experience.”
Key features and benefits of the integration include:
Seamless Payment Processing: The integration simplifies payment workflow for hoteliers, allowing them to process payments directly through WebRezPro.
EMV Certification in Canada and USA: The integrated solution is EMV certified in both Canada and the USA, providing an additional layer of security for card-present transactions.
PCI Compliance: The combined solution meets the highest PCI point-to-point-encryption (P2PE) security standards, ensuring the secure handling of sensitive payment data.
Enhanced Guest Experience: Hoteliers can now deliver a seamless payment experience both online and on-property, contributing to improved guest satisfaction and loyalty.
Frank Verhagen, Founder and President of World Web Technologies, the company behind WebRezPro, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At WebRezPro, we are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower our clients. Our integration with Planet not only streamlines payment processing but also prioritizes the security and satisfaction of our clients and their guests. This collaboration reflects our commitment to creating a unified experience across all aspects of hotel operations."
To learn more about the Planet integration and other integrated payment gateway solutions with WebRezPro, visit https://webrezpro.com/portfolio_category/payment-processing/.
About Planet
Planet provides integrated software, payment, and technology solutions for its customers in the Hospitality and Retail sectors and worldwide via a network of global Financial Services Partners.
Planet helps its customers and partners make the most of the connected commerce revolution. Our software and payment technology enables businesses to unlock the benefits of a more connected and digital world.
Founded over 35 years ago, we have evolved our services, delivering an innovative digital commerce platform that puts customer experience first.
With headquarters in London and nearly 3,000 expert employees located across six continents we serve customers in over 120 markets.
For more information, visit:
Website: www.weareplanet.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/planet
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 45 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com.
Mike Berezowski
World Web Technologies Inc.
+1 800-221-3429
