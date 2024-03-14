Art Pharmacy Celebrates International Social Prescribing Day to Improve Overall Well-Being Through Healthcare Solution
Company leverages arts and culture program to positively impact mental health across the nation
We are proud to join thought leaders on this special day to spread awareness about social prescribing–a proven treatment for mental and behavioral health issues.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Pharmacy, a leading healthcare-grade social prescribing solution, is proud to honor International Social Prescribing Day on March 14. Celebrated annually, the National Academy of Social Prescribing seeks to spread awareness about social prescribing, a proven way to improve health and wellbeing by connecting patients with community-based arts and culture resources to treat a range of mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, social isolation, and loneliness. Social prescribing has existed in other countries for decades, but Art Pharmacy is the first to introduce it to the U.S. healthcare system.
— Art Pharmacy Founder & CEO Chris Appleton
On International Social Prescribing Day, Art Pharmacy CEO and Founder Chris Appleton will be a panelist at the Social Prescribing USA public event in San Francisco on March 14. The panel, “Social Prescribing: A New Approach to Improving Health and Wellness,” will include industry innovators who will discuss approaches to social prescriptions and what it means for promoting health.
“We are proud to join thought leaders on this special day to spread awareness about social prescribing–a proven treatment for mental and behavioral health issues,” said Appleton. “With Art Pharmacy, healthcare providers and payors nationwide can offer arts and culture engagements to patients as a way to improve overall health and well-being.”
Social prescribing is a model of care that uniquely addresses core challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system–the extraordinary demand for mental health care, the persistent stigma around traditional pharmaceutical- and therapy-based care, and the shortage of mental health care professionals–by unlocking non-clinical, evidence-based modalities of care. By emphasizing community-based support and activities social prescribing offers a less stigmatizing entry point to mental health support. It acknowledges that health and well-being are influenced by a variety of bio-psyco-social factors, thus requiring a holistic approach to care.
Art Pharmacy’s proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences, and decades of research to connect members with personalized care. The company integrates into the care continuum by incorporating ongoing assessments along with patient monitoring and adherence programs. Art Pharmacy remains committed to reducing the operational and cost burden for payers and providers.
Social Prescribing Day is an annual celebration of the people, organization, and communities who make social prescribing happen. Since its establishment, thousands of organizations, medical professionals, academics and students have taken part. Each year, the National Academy of Social Prescribing hosts events and shares the impact of social prescribing on people and communities. Together, the organization aims to raise awareness of what social prescribing is, how it works and how it changes lives.
To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co.
# # #
About Art Pharmacy
Art Pharmacy’s proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences and decades of research to address the shortage of mental health providers while improving patient health. Art Pharmacy offers a closed-loop referral system, care plan integration and outcomes monitoring. Art Pharmacy remains committed to reducing the operational and cost burden for payors and providers. To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co.
Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
cjseeman2@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram