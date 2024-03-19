GURNICK TO OFFER A.O.S. IN RESPIRATORY CARE
Gurnick Academy unveils its new A.O.S. in Respiratory Care program. Respiratory care professionals provide direct care to patients suffering with lung issues.
Program Administrator Elliott North, and Program Director Cristina Ramirez stand happy and ready to launch this novel course.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts' Logo
Gurnick Academy is pleased to announce they’ll offer the Associate of Occupational Science in Respiratory Care at their Concord and Modesto campuses.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is pleased to announce they’ll begin offering the Associate of Occupational Science in Respiratory Care (A.O.S. in RC) at their Concord and Modesto campuses. Commencing May 6, 2025, the 75-week novel program is approved by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) and aims to prepare undergraduate respiratory care students to meet healthcare needs within local communities. Moreover, the course seeks to prepare future respiratory therapists to care for patients with respiratory issues, such as those with chronic conditions such as COPD and asthma.
Coursework features online didactics with on-the-ground campus labs and local clinical rotation areas within Modesto, Turlock, Stockton, Oakdale, French Camp, San Andreas, San Francisco, Los Banos, and Oakland, Calif.
“This program aims to fill a huge need in the Central Valley,” says Elliott North, RCP, CRT, RRT, BHS, MHA, and new program administrator. “Fifteen hospital respiratory care managers and directors gathered and shared the depth of the need for a new program in the area during an advisory meeting,” continues North. “Leaders unanimously agreed that COVID-19 changed the landscape of their departments and that respiratory care became a commonplace topic at the dinner table, bringing awareness to the field. The Virus also brought about the birth of the traveler. This new position, coupled with increasing levels of burnout and attrition, has led to a need in the industry.
“With such a need, it is often easy to try and force something out quickly to capitalize on the market advantage,” says North. “But unlike other products and services, respiratory care professionals are interprofessional team members who provide direct care to patients who are critically ill. Thus, we are obligated to provide a quality product with our end user in mind, the patient.”
Gurnick Academy has taken a unique approach to this level of in-depth training by creating a digital platform for the didactic portion of the education. This advantage allows physicians in specialty areas to record lectures as content experts. Over time, they will create a library of resources for students and instructors by area-specific content experts. The “hands-on” portion of the course is conducted in the lab. The layout at both campuses provides students with interprofessional real-life scenarios. Combining the didactic and lab experiences described allows for favorable interactions in clinical practicum for the student and meaningful engagement with the clinical partner.
“We are excited to bring a much-needed respiratory care program to the Central Valley,” says Cristina Ramirez, Clinical Education director. “Our program is the first of its kind to the area, in that we are a hybrid entry into the profession program. Our didactic is delivered in an online format, and laboratory days and clinical practicum will be in person, so the students are getting the best of both worlds,” continues Ramirez. “We have designed our program to not only prepare students to pass the licensing and credentialing exams but to also be highly desired candidates to join the workforce as respiratory care practitioners.”
Moreover, the new program comes at a fortuitous time. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the respiratory therapy profession is projected to grow 13 percent from 2022 to 2032, much faster than the average for all occupations.1
“With a commitment to excellence, we are proud to embark on a journey to cultivate skilled professionals in the field of Respiratory Care. We invite interested students to join Gurnick Academy to make a difference in our communities,” says Fred Faridian, the Academy’s Vice President of Campus Operations.
Graduates from a CoARC-accredited program will be able to do the following:
- Interview and examine patients with breathing or cardiopulmonary disorders;
- Consult with physicians about patients’ conditions and developing treatment plans;
- Perform diagnostic tests;
- Treat patients using various methods;
- Monitor and record patients’ progress;
- Teach patients how to take medications and use equipment.1
In the final analysis, graduates can sit for the National Board For Respiratory Care (NBRC) board exam. Upon successful completion, many are work-ready. Others opt to attend Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy (BSRT) programs.
For more information about this program and a course overview, please visit our website.~
Citation
1^a, b Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Respiratory Therapists. (Accessed December 28, 2023.)
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied healthcare education, imaging, and nursing programs across six campuses in California.
