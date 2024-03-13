Derby Barracks/ Theft of Motorcycle/ Request for Information

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3005595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                        

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:11/21/2023 at approximately 1346 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Craftsbury Rd, Craftsbury

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

VICTIM: Clay Lasher

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/21/2023 Troopers received a report of a theft of a motorcycle from a residence in Crafstbury. The theft occurred some time in the month of November. The motorcycle was a 2006 KTM EXC 450 and is orange in color. The State Police has is requesting that anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

