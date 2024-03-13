Derby Barracks/ Theft of Motorcycle/ Request for Information
Subject: Derby Barracks/ Theft of Motorcycle/ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3005595
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:11/21/2023 at approximately 1346 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Craftsbury Rd, Craftsbury
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Clay Lasher
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/21/2023 Troopers received a report of a theft of a motorcycle from a residence in Crafstbury. The theft occurred some time in the month of November. The motorcycle was a 2006 KTM EXC 450 and is orange in color. The State Police has is requesting that anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.