Derby Barracks/ Theft of Motorcycle/ Request for Information

CASE#: 23A3005595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:11/21/2023 at approximately 1346 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Craftsbury Rd, Craftsbury

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Clay Lasher

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/21/2023 Troopers received a report of a theft of a motorcycle from a residence in Crafstbury. The theft occurred some time in the month of November. The motorcycle was a 2006 KTM EXC 450 and is orange in color. The State Police has is requesting that anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.