Christopher Garcia Joins POWERCONNECT.AI: A Power Move in Finance and Strategic Development
Christopher Garcia is stepping into the spotlight at POWERCONNECT.AI as the new COO|CFO, to steer the company into a new era of innovation and strategic growth.
I believe that POWERCONNECT.AI is to lead the charge in technological innovation within the utility industry, thereby consistently delivering value to its esteemed customer base and stakeholders.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POWERCONNECT.AI Inc., a pioneer in the Energy & Utility Industry, is excited to welcome Christopher Garcia as the newest addition to our team. Christopher brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in finance and operations, recognized for his leadership and expertise in corporate strategy.
— Christopher Garcia
Christopher has built a distinguished career through professional services, transaction advisory (M&A), and executive leadership, drawing on extensive expertise acquired from respected firms such as Grant Thornton and Clifton Larson Allen (CLA). Holding positions as CFO and COO within esteemed energy and technology companies, Christopher has made a significant impact. Notably, his recent tenure as CFO and pivotal role at TMG Utility Advisory Services, Inc. demonstrated his proficiency in leading finance and accounting divisions, implementing process improvements, and enhancing enterprise value. Moreover, Christopher successfully managed the sell-side of a comprehensive acquisition process, driven by private equity, showcasing his adept negotiation skills, thorough due diligence readiness, and ability to close deals effectively. His exceptional skill set also encompassed the management of financial operations across various international markets, including TMG Canada and Synersys Global PH.
In his dual role as COO/CFO, Christopher will apply his wealth of experience to strengthen the foundation of POWERCONNECT.AI. His foremost objective will center on fostering structural integrity and operational discipline across all facets of the organization. Utilizing his adeptness in optimizing processes and executing strategic operational and financial initiatives, Christopher will assume a pivotal role in steering POWERCONNECT.AI towards sustainable growth and operational excellence. Thrilled to welcome Christopher to POWERCONNECT.AI. His finance expertise and leadership are key as we transform the utility industry with AI. His strategic vision aligns with our goals, marking a pivotal moment for our growth and innovation." - Steve Dawson, Founder & CEO of POWERCONNECT.AI
About POWERCONNECT.AI:
POWERCONNECT.AI stands at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing the utility industry with cutting-edge generative AI-driven insights. It's not just about enhancing customer service; it's about transforming the entire customer-agent interaction landscape. By seamlessly integrating with Customer Information Systems (CIS), POWERCONNECT.AI ensures that every interaction goes beyond mere transactions, fostering a deeper connection. Its suite of products, including AI Power Advisor, AI Agent Assistant, and AI Omni Channel, redefine operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. With predictive responses and real-time guidance, powered by generative AI, POWERCONNECT.AI is setting a new standard for utility services, making it an indispensable partner for any forward-thinking utility provider.
