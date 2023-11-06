powerconnect.ai Joins Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative: Paving the Way for a Cleaner Energy Future
SECC Welcomes powerconnect.ai: A Strategic Union to Accelerate Clean Energy AccessSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- powerconnect.ai, a trailblazing AI-driven start-up dedicated to revolutionizing the clean energy **industry**, proudly announces its membership with the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC). This alliance signifies a harmonious blend of AI and human innovation, propelling the clean energy revolution forward.
SECC, renowned for its expansive customer base and commitment to a smarter, sustainable energy evolution, offers an unparalleled platform for powerconnect.ai to introduce its ground-breaking AI technology. With an ethos rooted in collaborative progress, SECC links consumers to the pulse of modern energy markets, shaping the future of sustainable energy consumption.
"Our alignment with SECC resonates deeply with powerconnect.ai's mission – to make clean energy equitable, accessible, and profoundly impactful," said Steven Dawson, CEO & Founder, powerconnect.ai. "By showcasing our advancements through SECC's influential platforms and networking at their conferences, we gain the unique opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders, utility providers, tech vendors, and advocacy groups. This mutual exchange enriches our perspective and strengthens our impact in the industry."
Nathan Shannon, President & CEO of SECC, echoed the enthusiasm, "We're thrilled to welcome powerconnect.ai into our collaborative fold. Their innovative approach and commitment to enhancing customer experiences using AI perfectly complements our vision. We anticipate great things from this partnership, starting with powerconnect.ai's significant presence at the SECC’s 2024 Consumer Symposium."
To learn more and engage in this transformative discussion, join us for the 2024 Consumer Symposium during DISTRIBUTECH International in Orlando on Monday, February 26.
https://smartenergycc.org/2024-annual-consumer-symposium/
About powerconnect.ai:
Bridging the gap between utilities and customers, powerconnect.ai is a trusted AI agent and advisor. Committed to a brighter energy future, powerconnect.ai leverages Generative AI to reinvent customer interactions, influence informed decisions, and champion environmental sustainability. Our ability to craft tailored program marketing content is fueled by state-of-the-art AI technology, ensuring a future defined by innovation and sustainability.
About Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC):
SECC is a leading organization championing the cause of creating a smarter, sustainable energy future. Through collaboration, research, and education, SECC works diligently to promote the interests and understanding of energy consumers in a rapidly evolving energy market.
