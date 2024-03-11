powerconnectAI Inc. Wins First Two Utility Clients and Receives Further Investment for Expansion
Transforming utilities with AI: powerconnectAI's rapid rise underscores its commitment to customer service excellence.
Our goal is to close the barrier between customers and service providers by using GenAI, which will be a win-win for everyone.”AUSTIN, UNITED STATES , March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride forward for the energy and utility industry, powerconnectAI, founded in 2023, has swiftly risen to prominence by harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence to redefine customer service within the utility domain. The firm's successful engagement with its first two utility customers in the United States marks a pivotal achievement, demonstrating its dedication to driving industry innovation through advanced technology.
— Steve Dawson, Founder & CEO of powerconnectAI Inc.
Central to powerconnectAI's approach is the employment of Generative AI, which is designed to substantially enhance customer service operations for utilities. Notably, one of the two utility customers leveraging Oracle CSS as their Customer Information System (CIS) backend are now positioned to fully capitalize on our Generative AI capabilities. Built upon a data model enhanced through our exclusive partnership with TMG, industry experts, we offer pre-defined use cases, including outages, payments, transfer services, enrollments, and all typical customer inquiries. These solutions, developed thanks to our collaboration, allow for complete automation, aiming to significantly lower call volumes, reduce training requirements, elevate workforce potential, and promote efficient automation in CIS backend processes. The overarching goal is to decrease operational expenses and minimize the customer service time frame, thereby elevating operational efficiency for utilities and enhancing customer interactions with timely education and assistance.
In response to this momentum, powerconnectAI is excited to unveil its expansion into Colorado, Texas, and Florida. This deliberate growth strategy underlines the company's commitment to meeting the diverse needs of the utility market across an expanded geographic footprint. This next phase of development is further supported by a noteworthy investment, providing powerconnectAI with the resources to escalate its operations, refine its AI-enhanced solutions, and reach an increased number of utility providers nationwide. This investment affirms the confidence in powerconnectAI's vision and its potential to enact significant advancements within the utility sector.
The initial triumphs of powerconnectAI, coupled with investor confidence, highlight the critical importance of technologically advanced solutions in addressing the challenges faced by the utility industry. The company's forward movement signals a broader shift towards innovative methodologies, with artificial intelligence at the forefront of this transformation.
As powerconnectAI extends its footprint across key U.S. regions, it lays the groundwork for a future where utilities are not only more intelligent and efficient but also more responsive to customer needs. Through its trailblazing solutions and steadfast commitment to excellence, powerconnectAI is uniquely positioned to lead the utility sector towards a more efficient, customer-focused era.
Join us at the upcoming Oracle Utility User Group to witness the groundbreaking impact of powerconnectAI and explore how it can revolutionize your customer service operations.
Carina Kobras
powerconnectAI Inc.
carina@powerconnect.ai
+1 470-775-1539
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube