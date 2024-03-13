Laboon Sailors Provide Assistance to Distressed Mariners

Following a distress signal from the mariners, Laboon Sailors embarked a rigid-hull inflatable boat to offer assistance. After determining the vessel was disabled, the Sailors brought the mariners back to their ship.

None of the mariners appeared to be injured. They were turned over to a regional coast guard.

“The Sailors of Team Laboon continue to prove their excellence,” said Cmdr. Eric Blomberg, Laboon commanding officer. “Assisting mariners at sea is inherently dangerous, but the team executed without hesitation – without fear – to extend their compassion to people in distress. I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this team.”

Laboon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.