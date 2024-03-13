Prognos Health and Invitae Partner to Improve Diagnosis and Advance Novel Treatments for Rare, Genetic-Driven Disease
Prognos Health, the most-trusted provider of real-world data, and Invitae, a leading medical genetics company, today announced a strategic partnership.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prognos Health, the most-trusted provider of real-world data, and Invitae, a leading medical genetics company, today announced a strategic partnership to enable pharmaceutical teams to identify rare disease patients for potentially life saving therapies. This collaboration leverages the unique strengths of both organizations to unlock the power of real-world data and accelerate breakthroughs in genetics, rare disease diagnosis, treatment and care.
Addressing the Rare Disease Challenge
Millions of people globally struggle with rare diseases, often facing limited treatment options due to fragmented care and a lack of research resources. In many cases, the diagnostic odyssey - moving from specialist to specialist - can take years before a diagnosis is made. This partnership aims to address these challenges head-on by:
● Empowering Early Diagnosis and Right Treatment: The collaboration will accelerate awareness, improve diagnosis, and guide healthcare professionals towards offering the right therapy sooner in a patient’s journey, driving better long-term outcomes.
● Improving Access to Therapies: By marrying genetic insights with comprehensive lab and insurance claims data, the partnership will empower stakeholders to design more effective launch strategies, accelerating patient access to new therapies where time is of the essence.
● Harmonizing and Enriching a Unique Dataset: Invitae has provided clinical genetic testing for more than 4 million patients, generating an extensive dataset that is uniquely positioned to deepen insights on patients with genetic-driven disease. Combining Prognos’ real-world data platform with Invitae’s extensive rare disease genetic testing data will offer an unparalleled resource for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies focused on addressing rare disease.
“By strategically aligning our comprehensive solutions, we aim to forge a seamless connection between real-world data and genetic insights,” said Sundeep Bhan, CEO of Prognos Health. “This powerful synergy will empower researchers, clinicians, and patients in unprecedented ways. Envision the scenario where patients are identified earlier in their diagnostic journey and swiftly matched with appropriate therapies. This transformative partnership embodies the very essence of hope, not merely for the future, but for lives being saved today.
“Through this partnership, we aim to advance research and care for patients living with rare disease,” said Robert Guigley, Chief Commercial Officer of Invitae. “This collaboration harnesses the power of genetic data and real-world evidence to improve diagnosis, treatment options, and ultimately, the outcomes of individuals living with rare diseases.”
The addition of Invitae’s unique data further strengthens Prognos Health’s Rare Disease offering, accelerating Prognos’ mission to unlock the power of data to improve health.
About Invitae:
Invitae is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. Invitae aims to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.
About Prognos Health:
Prognos Health is a trusted provider of actionable real-world data (RWD) in the life sciences industry that is driven by its mission to unlock the power of data to improve health. Prognos Health’s exclusive, unique datasets unlock valuable insights in complex clinical populations across the entire commercial lifecycle, going beyond traditional RWD offerings. Prognos helps life sciences companies accelerate the development and delivery of innovative therapies and improve health outcomes by offering fully integrated and harmonized lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients.
