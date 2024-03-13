Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,653 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces State to Seek Death Penalty in Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff’s Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that the state has filed its notice to seek the death penalty in the First Degree Murder case against Joseph Gene Hoek of Sioux Falls for the Feb. 2 death of Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorok.

“This is a decision that is never taken lightly,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Based upon the aggravating circumstances of this case, we believe it is appropriate.”

Hoek has been charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Eluding.

During a court hearing Wednesday in Moody County Circuit Court, Attorney General Jackley provided written notice to the court on the state’s intention to seek the death penalty if a jury finds the defendant guilty of First Degree Murder. The Attorney General cited two of the statutory aggravating circumstances, where at least one is required to seek the death penalty.

*** That Hoek committed First Degree Murder while Chief Deputy Prorok was engaged in the performance of his official duties; and,

*** That Hoek committed First Degree Murder for the purpose of avoiding, interfering with, or preventing a lawful arrest of Hoek.

“If a jury finds the defendant guilty of First Degree Murder, it will be the state’s intention to offer evidence to the jury that will prove that one or both of these aggravating circumstances have been met,” said Attorney General Jackley.

The next court appearance is 11:00 a.m. June 20, 2024, at the Moody County Courthouse in Flandreau.  The defendant has pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

                                                               -30-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces State to Seek Death Penalty in Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff’s Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more