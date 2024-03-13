The Summit Spine Institute Hosts Surgeons for Demonstration of Innovative, Minimally-Invasive Spine Techniques
HUTCHINSON, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Summit Spine Institute welcomed Dr. Jens-Uwe Spoerk, Head of the Trauma Surgery Department at Pinneburg Klinikum Regional Clinic in Hamburg, Germany, Dr. Kaku Barkoh, MD, orthopedic spine surgeon from Kingwood, TX, and Daren Badura, MPA, PA-C, MS with Holistic Pain Management from Manhattan, KS to observe procedures that use innovative techniques for minimally-invasive spine surgery. These surgeries were performed by Dr. Hamid Abbasi of Inspired Spine Health.
During their visit, the medical professionals observed two Trans-Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedures. Compared to traditional open fusion approaches, the Trans-Kambin OLLIF technique is less invasive, resulting in more reliable outcomes with less risks of nerve damage and infection, and quicker recovery times. In fact, 96% of patients are walking without assistance within 24 hours after surgery and are back to performing normal daily activities in 2 to 4 weeks.
“We saw this as an opportunity to improve patient care with a more efficient surgery and to not have patients in the hospital for so long,” said Dr. Jens-Uwe Spoerk. “Right now, a patient stays for a week to 10 days. I came to The Summit in Hutchinson to observe the surgery and am extremely impressed with the results.”
The OLLIF procedure has gained attention for its effectiveness in treating patients who have been repeatedly turned away by other healthcare providers. The visit of these distinguished medical professionals highlights The Summit Spine Institute's dedication to advancing spinal health by offering innovative treatment options for those who have not found relief through conventional methods.
“Dr. Abbasi with Inspired Spine Health has done more OLLIF procedures than any other surgeon in the country,” said Dr. Kaku Barkoh. “and he invited me to observe cases at The Summit as I am working to increase my utilization of this great procedure.”
"It’s exciting to share better techniques, particularly ones that can help patients who have been turned away from other methods,” said Randy Roatch, CEO at the Summit Spine Institute. “By sharing expertise, we all can refine and advance the level of care we provide, making a significant impact on the lives of patients worldwide.”
The Summit Spine Institute continues to lead the way in spinal health, offering hope and healing to patients through innovative treatments and collaborative efforts within the medical community. The Institute's commitment to excellence and patient-centered care remains steadfast, driving advancements in spinal surgeries and improving outcomes for patients facing complex spinal conditions.
For more information, visit https://summitks.com/spine/.
###
Chris Roy
The Summit
+1 620-662-6000
croy@summitks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook