Annual Independent Audit Verifies the Integrity of CanAm's EB-5 Track Record

CanAm's Industry-Leading EB-5 Track Record

CanAm Enterprises (CanAm) today released an independent, forensic audit of its industry-leading EB-5 track record.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises (CanAm) today released an independent, forensic audit of its EB-5 track record, performed by PKF O’Connor Davis (“PKF”), an internationally recognized accounting firm. PKF’s certified audit confirms that, as of December 31, 2023, CanAm’s EB-5 projects have repaid more than $2.27 billion in EB-5 Capital, representing investments made by more than 4500 EB-5 investor families. This is the 6th consecutive year that CanAm has commissioned an audit of their EB-5 track record.

Tom Rosenfeld, CEO and President of CanAm said, “CanAm was built on integrity, trust, and transparency. These words are easy to say, and everyone says them, but to actually live by them as we have for the past 20 years is everything. We have put the hard work in, while consistently putting our core values at the heart of everything we do. We owe it to investors to be as transparent as possible, which is why it is so important for us to have our track record audited by an independent third party. We are proud of our accomplishments and the milestones we have met along the way with our investors and partners.”

Some key highlights from the 2023 audit included:

- 159 CanAm investors received new I-526/E approvals in 2023

- The top five countries with I-526 approvals were India (47) and China (34)

- 80 CanAm investors received new I-829 approvals in 2023

- China dominated I-829 approvals in 2023, with 54 investors receiving their permanent green cards

- CanAm EB-5 projects repaid $77 million in 2023, bringing their total EB-5 capital repaid to $2.27 billion

“For more than 20 years and across 65 projects, CanAm has relied on a simple formula- present investors with high

quality offerings from best-in-class partners, and the results will speak for themselves- $2.27 billion in project repayments to more than 4500 investor families, and more than 8,400 permanent green cards issued to family members. CanAm proudly verifies the accuracy of this industry-leading track record,” Rosenfeld said.

You can view a full summary of CanAm’s audited track record here: https://www.canamenterprises.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/CanAm-Track-Record-Factsheet_2024.pdf

About EB-5 Program

Administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the EB-5 Visa Program provides qualified foreign investors and their family members the opportunity to earn conditional visas in return for investing $800,000 in job-creating development projects located in high-unemployment areas of the United States. The new EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which became effective on May 14, 2022, instituted a host of integrity and other rules to enhance the EB-5 Program.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises, with over three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the US and Canada, has a proven track record of success. With over 65 financed projects and $3.1 billion in raised EB-5 investments, CanAm has earned a reputation for credibility and trust. To date, CanAm has repaid more than $2.27 billion in EB-5 capital from over 4,500 families. CanAm manages several USCIS-designated regional centers that stretch across multiple states. For further information, please visit www. canamenterprises.com.