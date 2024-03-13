Tide Services Announces More Major Franchise Expansion in Florida with Clean and Press Solutions, LLC
Tide Services, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, represents both Tide Cleaners and Tide laundromats franchise concepts.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Services, the nation's leading on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry service franchise, is thrilled to announce a transformational development rights agreement with Clean and Press Solutions, LLC to open 20 new Tide Cleaners units across Orlando, Tampa and central Florida. This ambitious expansion is set to commence with the first openings occurring in mid 2025.
The new franchisees Harry Mirpuri and Girish Mirpuri bring a wealth of experience in the retail industry to the Tide family. Having transitioned from the wholesale to the retail jewelry sector in the early '80s and successfully operating multiple PANDORA Jewelry concept stores as franchisees throughout Florida, the Mirpuri brothers are well-versed in the importance of customer relationships and service excellence. Their proven track record with Mirpuri Group USA, which employs over 200 individuals across multiple PANDORA stores, underscores their commitment to growing their business footprint while maintaining a focus on guest interactions and experience.
The Mirpuri family’s venture into the Tide Cleaners franchise introduces a new chapter in their growth, bringing their rich family history in fine jewelry, customer service excellence and Real Estate Development to the dry-cleaning industry. With plans to open 10 units in Orlando and 10 in Tampa, Clean and Press Solutions, LLC is poised to significantly enhance the Tide Cleaners' presence in Florida, offering convenience and quality garment care services to residents & local community.
These new locations will bring more convenience and quality to Florida's communities with comprehensive garment care services. These new establishments not only offer expert dry cleaning for delicate and special care fabrics but also caters to everyday needs with wash & fold laundry services along with in-home pickup and delivery. For households, the cleaning of items like comforters and curtains is made easy, while unique services such as wedding dress preservation and special care for leather and silk items also fall within Tide Cleaners' expertise. The convenience of valet carside service, 24/7 drop-off and pickup, and home pickup and delivery in many areas ensures that quality garment care fits seamlessly into busy schedules.
"Tide Cleaners' innovative business model and the support from such a large recognized company are what drew us to this opportunity. Our mission has always been to inspire the loyalty of our guests by being the most trusted establishments in our market, a vision that aligns perfectly with Tide Cleaners," said Harry Mirpuri. "We are excited to embark on this new journey with a brand that shares our passion for exceptional service and customer relations."
About Tide Services:
Tide Services, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, represents both Tide Cleaners and Tide laundromats franchise concepts. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tide Services now operates over 200 locations across the U.S., making laundry and dry-cleaning services more convenient than ever with pickup and delivery services, order tracking, faster checkout, and exclusive offers via a smartphone app, as well as locker drop-off services. Tide Services is consistently ranked number one in the category on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 listing.
For franchising information and opportunities, visit https://tidefranchise.com/
Emily Schneider
The Procter & Gamble Company
email us here