Florida State Parks Announces Winners of 2023 Photo Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 6, 2024 ~ Winners will receive prize packages including outdoor gear and

Florida State Parks merchandise ~ John Hootman's photo "Morning Glow" shows a man on a boardwalk overlooking the peaceful spring at Manatee Springs State Park, earning him the top prize in the Professional/Hobbyist Division. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Park Service is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Florida State Parks Photo Contest, “Capture the Real Florida.” This year’s contest had three competition divisions – Professional/Hobbyist, Student and Mobile Phone. Winners in the Professional/Hobbyist division are listed below, and winners for the other divisions may be viewed on the Photo Contest webpage. First-Place Winner: John Hootman’s photo titled “Morning Glow” was taken at Manatee Springs State Park near Chiefland. Hootman won a $2,500 B&H Photo gift card, Florida State Parks’ stand-up paddleboard, hammock and promotional package as well as a Family Annual Entrance Pass.

Second-Place Winner: Curt Mason’s photo titled “Blue Grace” was taken at Ichetucknee Springs State Park near Fort White. Mason won a Florida State Parks’ stand-up paddleboard, hammock and promotional package.

Third-Place Winner: Beverly Eaton’s photo titled “American Alligator C hill” was taken at Myakka River State Park near Sarasota. Eaton won a Florida State Parks’ stand-up paddleboard, hammock and promotional package. “We received thousands of outstanding photos this year, making it challenging to select just three winners. What makes Florida State Parks so special, our diversity of wildlife, flora and geography, has been captured perfectly in these photos,” said Chuck Hatcher, director of the Florida Park Service. “Thank you to everyone who submitted their photos, and we offer a big congratulations to this year’s winners. We’re excited to see what you come up with this summer for the 2024 contest.” Florida’s 175 state parks, trails and historic sites offer beautiful backdrops for recreational and nature-based photos. The 2023 Florida State Parks Photo Contest asked residents and visitors to “Capture the Real Florida” and nearly 3,800 high-quality submissions were received. The contest provides an opportunity for people to explore their favorite parks and win prizes for future adventures as well as create memories in Florida’s state parks. Numerous submissions from talented photographers captured jaw-dropping moments and made judging difficult. Semifinalists were selected within three photography divisions — Professional/Hobbyist, Student and Mobile Phone — that included 12 photo contest categories: Landscape, Wildlife, Birds, Waterscapes, Night Skies, Details and Small Things, Park Experiences, Park Adventures, Plants and Flowers, Camping, Trails and Sightseeing. This contest was administered in collaboration with Tyler Technologies, which provides the point-of-sale reservation platform that allows visitors to securely book overnight stays across the Florida state park system. The 2024 Photo Contest will open this summer, so get outdoors, explore Florida’s state parks and snap some iconic images. We look forward to seeing them! Curt Mason's photo "Blue Grace" at Ichetucknee Springs State Park earned second place in the Professional/Hobbyist Division. Beverly Eaton's photo "American Alligator Chill" at Myakka River State Park captured third place in the Professional/Hobbyist Division. ###