COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EXPANDS TO DOUGLASVILLE GEORGIA
Community-driven owner to lead the Douglasville Georgia College HUNKSDOUGLASVILLE, GA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, continues expanding as it welcomed a new location in Douglasville, Georgia on March 6th.
Located at 149 Hiram Industrial De, Suite 109 Hiram, GA 30141, the Douglasville College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently awarded a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row.
"The realization that my purpose is to create a vehicle for success that can be passed down to not only my family but, act as a pillar for community involvement and progression is what led me to business ownership,” said Justin Logan, Franchise Owner of the Douglasville Georgia College HUNKS. “I hope to create a lifelong business that can support multiple generations and allow our family to give back to the community we represent.”
Franchise owner Justin Logan will lead the Douglasville Georgia College HUNKS team in serving Douglasville and the city's neighboring areas including Bremen, Villa Rica, Temple and Winston.
“I evaluated several franchise models, and the decision was apparent - a sustainable industry that has exponential growth potential and an economically resilient need with two primary services that support one another,” said Logan of the HUNKS model. “I look forward to running a family-first, community driven business here in Douglasville.”
"We are delighted to welcome Justin Logan to our team and to have his support in growing our brand in Douglasville Georgia. He has the drive of a true business owner and can propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Douglasville Georgia HUNKS team is hoping to give back by volunteering with local charitable organizations, participating in community clean ups and donating to local shelters.
For more information about the Douglasville Georgia HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/douglasville/ or call (470) 683-6725.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
