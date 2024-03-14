FintechOS Named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Core Banking, Europe Report

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FintechOS, a trailblazer in cloud financial product management, is proud to announce its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Core Banking, Europe for 2024.

"We believe our recognition in Gartner's Market Guide underlines FintechOS's pioneering role in enabling financial product management outside the traditional core, using no-code/low-code programming techniques, included in the FintechOS platform’s product factory,” said Teo Blidarus, CEO and Co-Founder of FintechOS. “Our composable platform is a catalyst for progressive core modernization, allowing financial institutions to extend the capabilities of their existing systems while enabling agile end-to-end product management.”

FintechOS’s platform is designed to simplify and accelerate end-to-end financial product management. It enables banks and other financial institutions to decouple product and experience innovation from their core systems, thereby extending the life of legacy systems. Focusing on speed, personalization, and ecosystem integration, FintechOS’s API-first architecture empowers banks and credit unions to drive rapid innovation and deliver outstanding customer experiences. This includes enabling financial institutions to grow deposits through differentiated digital account opening solutions, compete better with modernized lending products, and enter new markets by taking advantage of new business models.

The Gartner report highlights key trends in the core banking space:

- "Trend 1 — Composable Technologies Enable Customizing Through Components

- Trend 2 — Core Banking Moves Into the Cloud

- Trend 3 — Architectural Standards Increase in Uptake and Go Beyond Internal Operational Agility

- Trend 4 — Ecosystems Are More Than Just the Core, but They Are Linked to It

- Trend 5 — Commoditization Increases as Business Functions Aren’t Differentiating”

“We believe FintechOS's inclusion in this report is a testament to its innovative approach in transforming the financial services industry, reinforcing its position as a leading player,” said Blidarus.

