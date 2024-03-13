Sam Sax named KISS’ Chosen One in partnership with VOXI

Sam Sax has been named KISS’ ‘Chosen One’, having won the station’s search for its next big up-and-coming DJ, in partnership with VOXI by Vodafone. Winning the competition, Sam will join the KISS team and perform at VOXI Presents KISS Ibiza this Summer at the legendary O Beach, as well as feature in the KISS Mix Block and Majestic’s Friday KISS Dance show.

Sam Sax mixes saxophone and house music. In her career so far, she has notably performed at the Ministry of Sound, Hedkandi, Eden Ibiza and BCM Majorca.

Rebecca Frank, Content Director, KISS said: “We’re so excited to welcome Sam to the KISS family for this summer. We’re all about supporting freshness and celebrating new talent, so to see the huge number of incredible entries this year was amazing – and Sam proved to be such a worthy winner. We can’t wait to see what she brings and have her with us at our 30th year at Ibiza!”

Scott Currie, Head of VOXI said: “Congratulations to Sam – a brilliant emerging talent – on winning our first KISS Chosen One competition, marking a thrilling culmination of our partnership with KISS in search of the UK’s next Dance DJ talent. This achievement underscores VOXI’s ongoing commitment to empowering young talent and providing them with unparalleled opportunities to shine. We’re excited to witness Sam’s journey unfold, as they take to the stage at VOXI Presents KISS Ibiza this Summer.”

On winning, Sam said: “I’m absolutely blown away to have won. The whole experience with KISS and VOXI has been incredible to be a part of and getting the opportunity to play with KISS in Ibiza is truly a bucket list moment!”

Powered by Vodafone’s super-fast and award-winning network, VOXI by Vodafone is the mobile network for young people, offering contract-free plans that let you use selected social and video apps, endlessly, without eating into your general data allowance. VOXI Drop launched in January 2019 and more than a quarter of a million rewards have been claimed to date. The loyalty programme gives customers exclusive freebies every month from well-known brands.

About KISS:

The KISS Network is the beat of the UK, delivering the biggest tunes, exclusive content with huge artists and all-round positive vibes, across multiple platforms on-air and on screen all day, every day. It’s home to KISS Breakfast with Diversity’s Jordan & Perri, the Home Straight with Tyler West in the afternoons, the latest chart-topping hits with The Hype Chart and Tinea Taylor, and the best DJs and producers in the industry with KISS Dance and KISS Nights. The network also houses the UK’s biggest digital commercial station KISSTORY (Old Skool & Anthems) and KISS Fresh (Non-Stop New Beats), plus ten exclusive stations including KISS Afrobeats, KISSTORY 90s, KISSTORY Slow Jams and KISS In The Mix which are available ad free with KISS Premium. Targeting 15-34 years olds, the KISS Network is available on FM and DAB Radio, Freeview, online and/or via the KISS Kube app.

About Bauer Media UK:

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.

About VOXI:

VOXI by Vodafone, the mobile network for young people, offers plans that let you use selected social and video apps in the UK as much as you like, without eating into your general data allowance. Customers also have unlimited calls and texts. VOXI SIM-only plans work on a flexible monthly subscription with no contract; you’re free to change, pause or cancel your plan whenever you like.