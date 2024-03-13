ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. is pleased to announce its upcoming events for art lovers and enthusiasts.
North Arlington, NJ - ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. is pleased to announce its upcoming events for art lovers and enthusiasts.N. ARLINGTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. Announces Exciting Upcoming Events for Art Enthusiasts
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. is pleased to announce its upcoming events for art lovers and enthusiasts. The non-profit organization, dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts, has planned a series of events that will showcase the beauty and diversity of art.
On March 20, 2024, ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. will host a talk and display on the Black Jesus Passion Play at the KOC Hall in North Arlington, NJ. The event will start at 7:30pm and is open to all. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the play and its significance in the art world. The display will also feature stunning visuals that will leave a lasting impression on the audience.
Another exciting event planned by ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. is "Encountering Sophocles" on ELEXTRA and THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS. This event will take place on April 9 at 7:00pm and will be held at Biricchino in NYC. Attendees will have the chance to experience the works of Sophocles, one of the greatest playwrights of all time. The event promises to be a thought-provoking and enlightening experience for all.
In addition, ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. will be hosting a Spring Benefit at Biricchino in NYC. Date to be announced soon. The event will be a celebration of arts and will feature a special salute to Film Freeway. Also experience a Buenos Aires cafe in Oradell, NJ. Attendees can also look forward to spring tours of Newark and Hamilton's PATERSON, which will showcase the rich history and culture of these cities.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. invites all art enthusiasts to join them in these upcoming events and be a part of the celebration of art. Let's come together and support the arts with ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.
Contact:
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.
Phone: (973) 482-0747
We are affiliated with Fractured Atlas for ArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
email us here