N. ARLINGTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 13, 2024

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. is pleased to announce its upcoming events for art lovers and enthusiasts. The non-profit organization, dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts, has planned a series of events that will showcase the beauty and diversity of art.

On March 20, 2024, ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. will host a talk and display on the Black Jesus Passion Play at the KOC Hall in North Arlington, NJ. The event will start at 7:30pm and is open to all. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the play and its significance in the art world. The display will also feature stunning visuals that will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Another exciting event planned by ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. is "Encountering Sophocles" on ELEXTRA and THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS. This event will take place on April 9 at 7:00pm and will be held at Biricchino in NYC. Attendees will have the chance to experience the works of Sophocles, one of the greatest playwrights of all time. The event promises to be a thought-provoking and enlightening experience for all.

In addition, ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. will be hosting a Spring Benefit at Biricchino in NYC. Date to be announced soon. The event will be a celebration of arts and will feature a special salute to Film Freeway. Also experience a Buenos Aires cafe in Oradell, NJ. Attendees can also look forward to spring tours of Newark and Hamilton's PATERSON, which will showcase the rich history and culture of these cities.

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. invites all art enthusiasts to join them in these upcoming events and be a part of the celebration of art. Let's come together and support the arts with ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.

Contact:
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.
Phone: (973) 482-0747
We are affiliated with Fractured Atlas for ArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
email us here

About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

