Dr. Jennifer Hayes, Cosmetic Gynecologist, Named Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
I listen very closely to hear and see what it is my patients are asking me for and what their expectations are.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that must yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Jennifer Hayes, DO, FACOOG has earned the 2024 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Hayes strives to enhance her patient’s quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results—assisting women on their personal journey toward health, vitality, and sexual well-being.
Dr. Hayes says, “I listen very closely to hear and see what it is my patients are asking me for and what their expectations are, and then I am very clear about the results we can achieve together through education and examples.”
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. As research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers—as they should.
ABOUT DR. JENNIFER HAYES, DO, FACOOG
Dr. Jennifer Hayes combines her wisdom of 20+ years of experience to provide passionate, dynamic care for women. Her focus is maintaining women’s vitality, quality of life, and self-esteem.
Dr. Hayes grew up in a family that valued the healing arts. Her father, a Pinellas County surgeon, and her mother, a nurse, carried a profound respect for the medical journey from illness to wellness that she observed and now considers a great honor to be a part of. At the tender age of seven, she accompanied her father on his rounds, and by age 12, she began joining him in the OR to observe surgery.
Dr. Hayes completed her undergraduate degree at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida. She graduated with honors from Nova Southeastern University Medical School in Miami where she was president of the Women’s Academic Fraternity. Her Obstetrics and Gynecology specialty training was at Riverside Osteopathic Hospital in Trenton, MI. Dr. Hayes received her subspecialty training at a high-intensity, inner-city facility, Hutzel Hospital in Detroit, MI, and completed her professional training at Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, MI. She moved back to Pinellas County, opened a private practice, and has been there ever since.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
